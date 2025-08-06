Huddersfield Giants lose key man for rest of Super League season in fresh blow
The half-back has scored six tries in 16 appearances for the Giants this year, including four in as many games before suffering his latest injury blow.
Lolohea missed eight weeks in the first half of the campaign with a calf problem.
Huddersfield, who sit second bottom in Super League with seven rounds of a frustrating season remaining, host Catalans Dragons on Saturday.
"Tui Lolohea has unfortunately been ruled out for the remainder of the 2025 season after sustaining an injury against Hull FC," read a club statement released on Wednesday morning.
"Tui sustained a quad tear in the game and will now miss the remaining Super League games. This is a huge blow for the Tongan international who has been playing some of his best rugby in the Claret and Gold.
"We wish Tui the very best in his recovery and look forward to seeing him return in 2026."
