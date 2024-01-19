Huddersfield Giants new boy Hugo Salabio ready to channel aggression after nightmare Wakefield Trinity debut

As Hugo Salabio disappeared down the tunnel on a baking hot afternoon at Belle Vue, there was a sense that his chances of landing a Super League deal had gone with him.

The imposing forward dipped his toe in at the top level during his time with Catalans Dragons but was forced to drop down to the French domestic league before being handed a lifeline by Wakefield Trinity in the form of a four-week trial.

Salabio got the opportunity to impress when Leeds Rhinos visited in June and had a debut to remember for all the wrong reasons.

Shortly after emerging from the bench, the fired-up Frenchman knocked the ball on close to the Leeds line and a split second later was suplexing Richie Myler to the ground.

The spear tackle brought an audible gasp from the crowd and earned Salabio a seven-match suspension, as well as a hefty £1,000 fine.

Salabio responded positively to first convince Wakefield and then Huddersfield Giants that he was ready for Super League – but he feared the worst in the aftermath of the incident.

"It was a very bad feeling because the club wanted to sign me after two weeks of my trial and in my first game I do this action," he told The Yorkshire Post.

"I caught the ball and left the ball and then Myler took the ball and left the ball. When I wanted to stand up, it felt like someone was on me and I don't know what really happened.

Hugo Salabio was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Richie Myler on his debut. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I was very disappointed. In my head, it felt like it was my last chance and I did that.

"I was very surprised and very happy to get a deal (with Wakefield). When I got this news, I decided to work more and give myself another chance. I think that's how I managed to begin a new chapter.

"I continued to work and played the last few games. I was good and could play my rugby league."

Giants boss Ian Watson referenced Salabio's aggression when he signed the 23-year-old in October after just three appearances for Wakefield.

Hugo Salabio is shown a red card against Leeds. (Photo: Nigel French/PA)

Salabio has been earmarked as a forward who can give Huddersfield a point of difference, if he can stay on the right side of the line.

"I need to have good aggression," he said. "I don't need to have the full aggression and I'm working on that with Ian.

"We've worked on a few points (of my game). I know I need to work and I want to work on my bad points and good points.

"The main point is controlling the aggression."

Hugo Salabio is determined to control his aggression following his move to Huddersfield. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Salabio has had to fight his way to the top after overcoming setbacks and even a lack of motivation at times.

From a small farming town called Saint-Martin-de-Crau, which sits in between Montpellier and Marseille, Salabio took the road less travelled to Super League.

"There was just one club in the city," he said.

"At the start I didn't want to play rugby league because when I was younger I was a boy who just liked to play with his friends.

"My half-father told me to try rugby league and after that I really enjoyed it. I started at eight years old and now it's my passion."

Salabio left home at 16 to move to Perpignan and take up an opportunity in Catalans’ youth set-up.

England and France are set to meet again this year. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

The youngster made just one Super League appearance for the Dragons after getting a taste of Championship rugby with Toulouse Olympique, the only other French club competing in the top leagues in England.

With opportunities hard to come by in France, players can become disillusioned.

"It was really hard because you don't have many teams," said Salabio. "You need to work hard to improve yourself.

"I didn't have the same mentality at the Dragons as I do now. I was younger and didn't know what I wanted to do.

"I had some problems when I left the Dragons. I felt like I didn't want to play rugby league and just wanted to play with my friends.

"Now I know what I want and feel like I've grown up."

Salabio will get the chance to demonstrate his maturity when the Super League season gets under way next month.

A long way from home in relative terms, Salabio wants to make his sacrifices worthwhile.

"I arrived here alone so the most important one for me was to leave my family," he said.

"France is not too far but we have a hard schedule. It's a big challenge for me because I've never spent so long away from home but I'm enjoying my time here.

"I'm very happy to join Huddersfield for three years. I was very surprised when I heard this news.

"It's the most important moment of my career and a chance to grow up even more. I just want to work hard and do something with this club."

For every French player with ambition, the prospect of a home mid-season Test against England is an exciting one.

Salabio falls into that category but knows he must walk before he can run.