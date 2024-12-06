Huddersfield Giants receive pre-season boost as England international signs long-term deal
The 24-year-old, who made his England debut earlier this year, is now contracted to the Giants until the end of 2028.
Wilson has made 95 appearances for Huddersfield since joining from Bradford Bulls in 2019.
"It's a great feeling," he said.
"Robbo (Luke Robinson, head coach) has shown commitment to me giving me the eight shirt.
"I enjoy playing for Huddersfield. They gave me that opportunity to shine and I feel like I've done that.
"I'm only 24 so I've still got a lot to learn and playing with Thomas Burgess is something I'm looking forward to."
Robinson views the retention of Wilson as an important piece of business at the start of a new era for the Giants.
"He's someone we want to build the club around," said Robinson.
"We've shown faith in building him up to where he is now and he still has so much more to achieve.
"We're absolutely delighted that he's chosen to extend his time here. It shows that we're building something special that we can keep talented young players such as Olly."