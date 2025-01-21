Huddersfield Giants recruit Taane Milne discusses Australia return and fresh motivation

AT A time when Luke Robinson is grappling with an early injury crisis, Taane Milne returning to Australia is one selection setback Huddersfield Giants can stomach.

The recent arrival has been given the green light to head home for the birth of his first child, an experience no player should have to sacrifice.

The upshot is that Milne, who has been working his way back from a knee clearout in his early days in England, is likely to miss the start of the Super League season.

However, as a family-first club, the Giants recognise that it is a small price to pay.

"My partner is expecting our first baby on the 29th so I'm really excited for that," said Milne.

"The club has been awesome with me. When I signed here, I made it clear that I was expecting a baby. They said they'd let me go home and experience that wonderful thing. I really respected that they respected that.

"I'm really excited to get back and have my first baby. I'm also excited to come back here to play in Super League."

Once he returns to England, Milne expects to be joined by his partner and new arrival a few weeks later.

Taane Milne is ready to test himself in a new competition - but not before experiencing a life-changing event. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Huddersfield will get a player back who is doubly determined to succeed.

"A big reason I play football is for myself but I'll have to change that mindset once I'm looking after a young one," added Milne.

"My 'why' changes now. I'm pretty excited and getting emotional talking about it.

"It's all about the baby first and making sure it's safe. If I get back for round one and I'm in contention, that's great – but it's not going to hurt if I'm back for round two.

Taane Milne celebrates with his South Sydney team-mates. (Photo: Lynne Cameron/www.photosport.nz)

"The boys have been working hard and I can't just come back from Australia and jump straight back into the team; I've got to work for my spot.

"If the coach believes in me and puts me in, I'll do the job, that's for sure."

It may only be pre-season but Robinson's squad has already been stretched by a series of unfortunate injuries, with Milne's fellow recruits Zac Woolford and George King among the casualties.

The Giants have made six new signings in all, including Milne's former South Sydney Rabbitohs team-mates Tom Burgess and Jacob Gagai.

Taane Milne is a Fiji representative. (Photo: Pita Simpson/Getty Images)

Those familiar faces have helped make Huddersfield a home away from home for Milne.

"I'm pretty excited about the squad," he said.

"There are a lot of young players and a few old heads as well. Tom isn't even the oldest in our team!

"Me and Gags came in the same boat. I've known Gags for a long time.

"I've played with Tom for the last four years. He's been really good if I've needed anything.

"I've got some mates in other teams who have been supportive as well. I'm staying with Nene Macdonald at the moment who's one of my good mates.

Taane Milne celebrates a try for South Sydney. (Photo: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

"It feels like I'm in Australia now, knowing all the NRL players who are here. It's pretty solid how they stick together."

The Giants have signed a player who was a regular during his time at Souths, scoring 24 tries in 69 games for the Sydney club.

Milne could have stayed in the NRL but instead opted for a fresh challenge on the other side of the world.

"I wanted a change and to test myself in the Super League," said Milne, who was nominated for the Golden Boot after starring for Fiji in the autumn.

"I've seen a few games here and there and have mates who play here and have always told me that it'd suit my game with the way they shift the ball.

"I had an opportunity to stay in the NRL but my agent was a good influence. He's played over here – Tyrone Smith, whose son Reimis has just signed at Catalans.

"He wanted me to give it a crack over here and I'm really happy I did. My partner is really supportive about it and my family also.

"The club obviously believes in me and I've got to make sure I repay their faith for giving me the opportunity to come over here."

Milne spent the majority of his time at the Rabbitohs in the three-quarters and is a centre by trade but has demonstrated his versatility by playing in the back row for his country.

Like any new signing, Milne is happy to play "wherever the team want me to play".

When he does get out on the field – whether it is round one, two or later – the 29-year-old will have a touch of the recently departed Esan Marsters in his approach.

"I like to carry the ball and help the team get out of our end," said Milne, who has joined a club aiming to improve on consecutive ninth-place finishes.

"I've got an offload as well. I know Esan and we've got similar games with late offloads, which look like they'll be of benefit in Super League.