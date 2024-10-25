Huddersfield Giants release Andre Savelio to allow forward to step away from full-time game

Andre Savelio has stepped away from full-time rugby league after leaving Huddersfield Giants for health reasons.

The forward joined Huddersfield from Hull FC at the end of last year but missed the first half of this season due to a head issue.

Savelio, who has also represented St Helens, Castleford Tigers and Warrington Wolves in Super League, departs the John Smith’s Stadium after making just nine appearances.

Huddersfield have agreed to mutually terminate Savelio’s contract to allow him to focus on his health following discussions with specialists.

"I'm really thankful to Ken (Davy), Luke Robinson and Richard Thewlis for facilitating this and looking after me during my toughest year so far in rugby league," said Savelio.