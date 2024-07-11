Huddersfield Giants sack head coach Ian Watson following latest form slump

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Giants are eighth in Super League after losing eight of their last nine games, including a humiliating Challenge Cup semi-final defeat at the hands of Warrington Wolves.

Assistant coach Luke Robinson will be in charge for Saturday's away fixture against Leigh Leopards.

"Following today’s scheduled monthly board meeting the club has stood down head coach Ian Watson with immediate effect," read a statement from the Giants.

"Luke Robinson will take charge of the team ahead of the upcoming Betfred Super League game at Leigh at the weekend.

"Neither the club nor Ian will make any further comments."

Watson was appointed by Huddersfield in late 2020 after guiding the unfancied Salford Red Devils to Challenge Cup final and Grand Final appearances.

The Giants enjoyed a hugely promising second season under Watson, coming within minutes of winning the cup before securing third place in Super League.

Ian Watson has been sacked as Huddersfield head coach. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

However, Huddersfield failed to kick on in 2023 despite arming Watson with what long-serving chairman Ken Davy described as "undoubtedly the strongest squad I've seen during my time".

Watson's men struggled with form and injuries throughout the campaign on their way to a ninth-place finish.

It has been a similar story for the Giants this year, with last week's 48-0 drubbing by Warrington the nadir of their season.

The performance prompted an apology from Davy, who added that "everyone at the club knows that results like this are simply not good enough".

Huddersfield are set to miss out on the play-offs again. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The board have now acted to spell the end of Watson's three-and-a-half-year reign.

The 47-year-old cut an increasingly weary figure towards the end of his tenure amid growing calls for his sacking.

In his final press conference following the Warrington defeat, Watson lamented the lack of appreciation for a coach's mental health.

"Let's be honest, no one cares," he said at the Halliwell Jones Stadium. "It's just about winning.

"No one really cares. People can say they do. People can talk about welfare. You can talk about coaches being under pressure and stress. Frigging hell, I've been banging my head against a wall for the last eight weeks.

"It’s killing me that we're not winning. Is it stressful? It kills you. It absolutely smashes your brain in."

Watson becomes the third coaching casualty of the Super League season, all from Yorkshire clubs.