Huddersfield Giants snap up Mathieu Cozza following Wakefield Trinity release

Huddersfield Giants have snapped up Mathieu Cozza following his release by West Yorkshire rivals Wakefield Trinity.

The French forward has signed a one-year deal to stay in Super League with the Giants.

Cozza, who won the Championship League Leaders' Shield in Featherstone Rovers colours in 2023, played 32 games during his two seasons at Wakefield, including 17 appearances on their return to the top level.

Having settled into life in Yorkshire, the 25-year-old is now hoping to put down roots at Huddersfield and build on the progress he has made since arriving in England.

"I'm really pleased that this deal is signed and my future is sorted," said Cozza, who has earned two caps for his country.

"I was waiting for the right opportunity. I've been in Yorkshire for three years now. I'm getting used to it and am happy to stay here and sign for Huddersfield.

"I've been training through the off-season to keep my fitness up, especially with the upcoming international game against Jamaica in two weeks. We're also training against Australia, too, which will be a good opportunity for me."

Cozza becomes Huddersfield's first confirmed signing for 2026.

Mathieu Cozza, left, has landed a deal at Huddersfield. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Giants boss Luke Robinson believes the France international is capable of stepping into the role vacated by club stalwart Leroy Cudjoe.

"We're delighted to get Cozza over the line," said Robinson.

"There was obviously a spot in the loose forward position with Leroy retiring and we feel that Mathieu fits the bill.