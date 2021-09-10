Huddersfield Giants snare Warrington Wolves prop Chris Hill on two-year deal

Hill is one of the most respected forwards in Super League having played almost 300 games for Warrington, with whom he won the Challenge Cup twice and reached four Grand Finals.

Although he turns 34 in November - and has signed a two-year deal at John Smith’s Stadium - he has been a leading performer this term and his recruitment is certainly a significant step for Ian Watson’s Huddersfield who play their penultimate game of the season in Perpignan tomorrow.

"I've got a lot left to give and it's great to have the opportunity to come here and play for Huddersfield Giants,” said Hill, who also played in the 2017 World Cup final and represented Great Britain two years later.

“I get on well with Ian Watson and I used to play with him at Leigh so I have the connection. It's nice to come over and settle right in.

"Me and Ian worked on the Great Britain tour together.

“I know his style of play and I know what he's like. I'm expecting an intense, rugby-orientated style of coaching.

“I know how he plays and what he wants in games and what he looks for from his players."

Warrington Wolves' Chris Hill in action against Catalans Dragons. (ALLAN MCKENZIE/SWPIX)

Having already secured in-form Australian prop Luke Yates on a long-term contract, Hill’s addition will further bolster Giants’ front-row options as they bid to kick on from a mainly disappointing first campaign for Watson at the helm.

Hill added: “There's lots of youth here.

“I'm looking forward to working with (fellow props) Oliver Wilson and Matty English. Being (a previous) captain at Warrington, I've been used to taking a leadership role and I know what that entails, on and off the field, and putting in the extra behind the scenes to make the club a success.

"I have big expectations of this team. We're looking to fight for a role in that top six and to play in the bigger games.

England prop Chris Hill in action against Australia in the 2017 World Cup final. (SWpix.com/PhotosportNZ)

“I've played in some of the bigger games myself and I'm looking forward to doing that here."

Watson, who played with Hill when the prop was part-time with Leigh in the Championship, said: "He adds leadership to the group.

“He's been there and done it: won Challenge Cup finals, played in Grand Finals, and played for England and Great Britain.

“He's been in and around every kind of environment you want and he's exactly the kind of person to educate our younger players.

"When he's with us, the younger players will see how he conducts himself and how he goes about things and what kind of person, on and off the field, he is.