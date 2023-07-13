Huddersfield Giants stalwart Jermaine McGillvary discusses future, criticism and 'massive' Wakefield Trinity game

This time last year, Huddersfield Giants stalwart Jermaine McGillvary was at the peak of his powers.

The winger was fresh from a powerful two-try showing at Magic Weekend to take his 2022 tally to 11 in 17 games and fire the Giants up to third in Super League, prompting Ian Watson to label his form "outstanding".

McGillvary was reminded how fickle sport can be the following week when he suffered a season-ending knee injury at St Helens.

Twelve months on, Huddersfield's form has deserted them and McGillvary is fighting to extend his career into one final year after grappling with niggly injuries.

The 35-year-old is keen to play on for his hometown club but there is no deal on the table as the Super League season enters the home straight.

A veteran of over 300 appearances for his beloved Giants, McGillvary will call time on his career at the end of the year if the situation remains unchanged.

"I'm feeling good," he told The Yorkshire Post. "It's just whether I can win a contract.

"There's no contract for me at the moment so I'll wait until the last minute. If it doesn't happen, I'll hang up my boots; if it does, I'll play for one more season at the absolute max and then I'm done.

Jermaine McGillvary is relaxed about his future. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"I'm pretty relaxed and feel in a good situation. I'm at ease whether I play on or retire.

"I'm just grateful I've been able to play this long. If anything, I've probably played longer than I should have."

After missing most of pre-season, McGillvary has been restricted to eight appearances this year due to hamstring, shoulder and bicep issues.

The former England star is three games into his latest comeback and did his chances of earning a new deal no harm with a strong performance in the stunning win over the table-topping Catalans Dragons in Perpignan.

Jermaine McGillvary saw his 2022 season ended by a knee injury sustained in July. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

For a team tipped for big things at the start of the season, it had been a long time coming.

"Last week was one of my best games of the season," said McGillvary, who has scored 204 tries for Huddersfield since 2010.

"It was one of the toughest games I've played in for a long while. The heat was ridiculous and the intensity was right up there.

"It's probably the most complete performance we've had this season. We need to rack up some more wins but as we've seen this season, it's going to be tough – and it has been tough for us.

Jermaine McGillvary races over to score against Hull KR in last year's Challenge Cup semi-final. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"There was a lot of hype about us coming from ourselves and the outside as well but at the end of the day, the game is not played on paper.

"I can't put my finger on it but all I'll say is the players have to take a huge responsibility."

Watson publicly criticised his players during a wretched run that saw the Giants win just once in nine games.

After riding the highs of last season when Huddersfield finished third in Super League and reached the Challenge Cup final, McGillvary felt Watson was within his rights to call out the players.

"We took it all on board," he said.

"I don't think there are many people who could say they've been consistently good within the group, me included.

Jermaine McGillvary appears dejected after losing to Wigan in the final. (Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

"Last season we were getting all the praise and there was nothing about Watto; now this season we're not doing too well and everyone wants to go for the coach. When you get the praise like we did last year, you have to take the rough as well.

"You just have to take the rap and try to prove the coach and everyone else wrong."

The win over Catalans was a timely pressure release for Huddersfield after seeing Wakefield Trinity stun Wigan Warriors the previous evening.

Instead of facing a four-pointer against Trinity at the John Smith's Stadium tomorrow, the Giants now have the chance to put any lingering relegation talk to bed by moving eight clear of the bottom side.

"It's a massive game," said McGillvary.

"Wakey have been really good in recent weeks, especially last week. Since (David) Fifita has come back, it's given them a new lease of life.

"If I'm Wakey, I'd definitely be looking at this game as a winnable game the form they're in and the way we've been playing this season.

"For us, it's about backing up last week's effort and performance and hopefully go on a little run of our own.

"It's no good getting a good win against a top team like Catalans in their own backyard and not being able to back it up this week."

With sixth-placed Salford Red Devils eight points better off, albeit having played a game more, the play-offs are a long shot for the Giants – but that will not stop them trying.