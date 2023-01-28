Huddersfield Giants stalwart Jermaine McGillvary provides update on future as he weighs up retirement decision

Huddersfield Giants winger Jermaine McGillvary admits this season could be his last as a rugby league player.

The Giants stalwart turns 35 in May, around which time he will decide whether to call it a day at the end of his contract or play on for one more year.

McGillvary, who has not played since July due to a knee injury, plans to reassess the situation once he gets a run of games under his belt for Ian Watson's side.

"Either this year or 100 per cent next year will be my last," said McGillvary.

"I'll probably know around June-July time, in myself and what Watto wants as well.

"I've not decided yet if I want to carry on playing. I need to get out there and get a feel for it again. It's also up to Watto because he's the coach.

"It'll come down to how I'm playing and how the coach views me as well because I want to stay here and finish my career here.

"If I do have a bit-part role, I still need to perform at a high level. There would be nothing worse than making up the numbers; I want to make a difference any time I play.

Jermaine McGillvary is in the final year of his contract. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Hopefully everything goes well and I get to go another year because I'd love to stay in rugby as long as I can. But at the end of the day, I'm not a fool. If I'm not up to standards, that could be me done."

McGillvary has spent his entire Super League career at Huddersfield, making 299 appearances for his hometown club since his debut in 2010.

If he does not receive a contract offer from the Giants, retirement is the likeliest outcome.

"I'd say so," said McGillvary.

Jermaine McGillvary saw his 2022 season ended by a knee injury sustained in July. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It'd have to be a really good offer elsewhere that I couldn't turn down. I'd probably call it a day."

The thought of hanging up the boots can be a daunting prospect for any player.

McGillvary, however, would be content after exceeding his wildest dreams.

"I'm grateful," said the 34-year-old, who scored 12 tries in 17 games for England and also represented Great Britain on four occasions.

"Rugby league has given me everything. If I told you some of the stuff I was doing between the ages of 16 and 18, you'd be like 'no way'.

"It's given me what I've got today. I don't think I'd have a family without rugby league.

"I haven't got anything lined up but I've set myself up outside rugby so if I was to retire tomorrow, it wouldn't be the end of the world.

"I wouldn't be upset; I'd be grateful. I couldn't be any more grateful to rugby league."

McGillvary has yet to win a major trophy, although he did get his hands on the League Leaders' Shield in 2013.

While he is relaxed about the prospect of ending his career without silverware, the veteran would dearly love to bow out as a champion.

"It's not the biggest motivation because playing rugby wasn't my dream growing up," said McGillvary, who has sons on the books of Manchester City and Manchester United.

"It saved me. I'm grateful that my kids get to see me being a sports player instead of still working at B&Q doing nights. I'm not saying that's a bad thing but me playing rugby is kind of inspiring them to do things.

