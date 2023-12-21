Huddersfield Giants star Jake Connor explains reason behind no-look conversion as he aims to rediscover 'chirpy' edge

By his standards, it was a nondescript campaign for Jake Connor in 2023.

The deal that took the talented playmaker from Hull FC to Huddersfield Giants was one of the biggest of last season but both player and club fell below expectations in a hugely disappointing year.

Connor's own struggles mirrored those of the club with the 29-year-old left fighting a losing battle after a disrupted start to the campaign.

His season was not without its highlights, among them an astonishing no-look conversion in the 52-20 rout of his former club.

Connor finished his MKM Stadium homecoming with two assists and eight conversions from nine attempts – and had a Hull fan to thank.

In the week that Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins celebrated a last-minute winner by gesturing towards an abusive Brentford supporter, Connor recalled: "I remember coming out for the warm-up and there was this one fan giving me some gyp from the sideline.

"He was constantly on me and I could hear him every conversion. I didn't know exactly where he was but thought I'd look up at him when I did it.

"I don't mind it. They're obviously going to get into you but some struggle to take it when it comes back the other way."

It was a frustrating first season back at Huddersfield for Jake Connor. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Connor is regarded as one of the most vocal players in Super League, someone who is at his best when he is in a running battle.

With a rare full pre-season behind him, Connor plans to get back to his pesky best in 2024 after temporarily losing his spark.

"It's like Marmite," said Connor. "Even when I'm watching someone, you either like it or you don't.

"Some people don't like it but I look back at the games when I'm on it and I'm into people trying to wind them up with a buzz about me. In the games I'm not playing so well, I'm not saying anything and am a bit quiet.

Jake Connor had a quiet year by his standards in 2023. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"I did rein it in a bit last season but that was down to the circumstances – new team, injuries and trying to get back into it nice and slowly. I can't get into people when I'm playing badly because it's just going to backfire.

"It's a fine line and it's not like I'm going after people but for my own game, I feel like I should be a bit chirpy. I like it when it's like that."

Connor underwent knee and hand operations at the end of last year, wiping out his pre-season and delaying his second debut for Huddersfield until round six.

The Halifax native only had two weeks of full training under his belt when he came off the bench against St Helens and struggled to play catch-up.

Jake Connor receives a kick in Perpignan. (Photo: Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com)

Connor went on to feature in 22 games but never quite got going after sitting out pre-season.

"It probably took a toll on me in the season," said Connor, who was given a run-out for the reserves in June to work on his fitness.

"It was difficult. It's not an excuse but those injuries played a big part in how I performed.

"I've had a major knee injury for six or seven years now. I've had it operated on but it's still not 100 per cent – I was at 50-60 per cent when I was back playing.

"I was probably out of shape. This time last year I was 103kg whereas I'm 95 now.

"I've had no off-season this year and have just gone straight through to get my knee better. I'm feeling the benefit of that and feel like I'm getting there on the field."

Jake Connor thanks the fans after a win over Catalans. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Connor was starting to find his feet when the curtain came down on the regular season with the Giants in a lowly ninth place.

Huddersfield did not play a friendly until February and were forced to sit out round one due to St Helens' involvement in the World Club Challenge.

When they did belatedly begin their season, Ian Watson's side lost 11 of their opening 16 games and failed to recover.

Connor believes the key to success for the Giants in 2024 is to rediscover their edge in defence.

"It was a little bit too late for us but I was getting into it and my body was starting to feel good at the end of the season," he said.

"It was the same for the team. Sometimes it doesn't take time to gel but unfortunately for us it did. At the back end of the year we started to get some combinations.

"The whole reason for me signing for Huddersfield was the defensive part of what they did the season before. Teams couldn't really get out of their own half and they were always on the front foot attacking so I wanted to be a part of that.

"I thought I'd get a bit of joy. We went away from that but hopefully this year we get back to defending how we should.