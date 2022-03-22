Hull FC v Huddersfield Ginats. Giant's Will Pryce is sent off. 20th March 2022. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

Pryce, the 19-year-old son of former Great Britain international Leon Pryce, was shown a red card 16 minutes from the end of the match for a dangerous tackle on Hull winger Connor Wynne.

The Rugby Football League’s match review panel has referred him to a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday evening on a Grade F charge, the most serious available to them which normally carries a suspension of eight-plus games.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Castleford forward Brad Martin, who was sent off in his side’s 32-22 defeat at Wigan on Thursday, has been given a two-match penalty notice for a Grade C high tackle.

Leeds Rhinos' Zane Tetevano is tackled by Salford Red Devils' Elijah Taylor (right) and Ryan Lannon during the Betfred Super League match at the Emerald Headingley Stadium, Leeds. Picture date: Friday March 18, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story RUGBYL Salford. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

He will miss the Tigers’ Betfred Challenge Cup sixth round tie against Leeds Rhinos at Headingley on Saturday and the following Friday’s Betfred Super League game at home to Toulouse Olympique.

Also missing the cup tie is Leeds forward Zane Tetevano who has been handed a two-match penalty notice and will also sit out the Super League clash with champions St Helens on April 1.

Catalans Dragons stand-off Mitchell Pearce has also been handed a two-match penalty notice, while Warrington captain Jack Hughes is facing a one-match ban for a Grade A late hit in the home defeat by Wakefield Trinity.

Meanwhile, England hooker Josh Hodgson will have knee surgery this week which will rule him out for the rest of the NRL season and almost certainly the World Cup.

The former Hull and Hull KR player, 32, who missed the 2017 World Cup final with a knee injury sustained in the semi-final win over Tonga, sustained his latest injury in Canberra Raiders’ opening game of the season.

Raiders club doctor Greg Macleod said: “Josh’s knee injury sustained in round one was a minor injury, however his return to training has since uncovered some instability in his knee which appears to have caused his current injury.

“After further scans and diagnosis, the decision has been made that it’s the club’s duty of care to Josh for him to have an ACL reconstruction due to a partial tear in his ACL and associated injuries.

“Whilst the club and Josh were optimistic that the injury could be rehabbed without surgery, it is with much considered thought that surgery is the best option for Josh’s long-term health and rugby league career.”

Hodgson, who is leaving the Raiders to join Parramatta at the end of the season, said: “It’s certainly not the way I wanted to finish up at Canberra.

“After a disappointing year last year, it was probably the best I’ve felt this year in terms of my body and I was feeling really fit and really fresh after a good pre-season with no internationals and no rehab.”