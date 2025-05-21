Huddersfield Giants strengthen pack with signing of Australian forward

Huddersfield Giants have strengthened Luke Robinson's pack with the signing of Australian forward Tristan Powell.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old, who joins the Giants from Queensland Cup side Burleigh Bears, is hoping to feature in next Thursday's home clash with Leigh Leopards after signing a deal until the end of the 2027 season.

"I'm buzzing to have made the move," said Powell, who can play at prop or in the back row.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm really excited to show what I can do for the Giants and in the Super League. I'm really thankful to Luke Robinson and the Giants for the opportunity.

"It's an exciting time for me. Unfortunately the game on Friday (against St Helens) came a bit too soon but hopefully I'll be involved for the next one."

Powell, who made one NRL appearance during his time with Melbourne Storm, was awarded Brisbane Tigers' player of the year award in back-to-back seasons before rejoining the Bears for the 2025 campaign.

Robinson has expressed his delight after finally getting his man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's someone that I've admired for a while," said the Giants boss, whose side have won just one of their 11 Super League games in 2025.

Tristan Powell carries the ball in against North Queensland Cowboys. (Photo: Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

"We looked at him when I first became permanent head coach but we couldn't get it done at the time. We kept him on our radar and it became available now for us to proceed with.

"He's got a great work ethic. Ryan Hinchcliffe (former Huddersfield player) who worked with him spoke about how he can add to our group, that he's still young and can improve.