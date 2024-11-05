Huddersfield Giants team up with Hunslet RLFC following successful George Flanagan Jr stint

Huddersfield Giants have teamed up with Championship new boys Hunslet RLFC in a new dual-registration partnership.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The agreement will allow Huddersfield's fringe players to maintain match fitness in the Championship when they are not selected for the first team or reserves.

Young full-back George Flanagan Jr benefited from a loan spell with Hunslet in 2024, helping the Parksiders secure a remarkable promotion from League 1 via the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Giants managing director Richard Thewlis said: "The arrangement with Hunslet will work well in 2025 for us.

"They are on the crest of a wave after promotion and have strengthened their side to compete in the much tougher Championship competition.

"There is no doubt that last year George Flanagan was a huge boost for them in the final third of the year and he came on leaps and bounds during his time there which was amply demonstrated in his man of the match final display and he returns to us a much better player.

"Luke Robinson is very keen that our players get onto the competitive paddock week in, week out which the reserves competition doesn’t do nor is it at the level of the Championship. Our player feedback has always been that where possible the higher level of competitive action is preferred."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hunslet are preparing for their first season in the Championship in 10 years after stunning second-tier side Swinton Lions in last month's promotion final.

George Flanagan Jr celebrates Hunslet's promotion success. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

CEO Neil Hampshire views the partnership with Huddersfield as crucial to Hunslet's chances of survival.

"I'd like to thank Richard for his support and particularly Luke and Dean Muir for their hard work on bringing this agreement to fruition," said Hampshire.