Huddersfield Giants tie down rising star and complete loan deal for Super League hooker

Rising star George Flanagan has committed his future to Huddersfield Giants in a major boost for the struggling Super League club.

The Giants have rewarded the 20-year-old with a new contract until the end of 2027 following a promising start to the season, while they have also completed a loan deal for Hull KR hooker Bill Leyland.

Bradford Bulls youth product Flanagan, who helped Hunslet to promotion from League One during a loan spell in 2024, made his Super League debut in February and has gone on to feature six times in all, showcasing his talent with a scintillating solo effort against the Robins.

Flanagan is determined to help the winless Giants climb Super League after settling into Luke Robinson's side.

"I'm over the moon to sign here again at the Giants," he said.

"I've really grown into the club and the town since signing here from Bradford. It's been an easy transition from academy and reserves into the first team.

"He (Robinson) has given me the opportunity to play some games which was a surprise when I got the nod to play. I'm really grateful that he's given that faith in me to lead his team around the field.

"I'm happy with my performances but we need to be picking up the wins. I've always dreamed of playing Super League so I'm just taking every opportunity that comes my way."

George Flanagan has shown his promise this season. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Robinson has backed Flanagan to reach new heights after pledging the next couple of years to the club.

"We see a lot of potential in him," said the Giants boss. "He's shown his promise in a team that's going through a sticky patch.

"The job he's been doing is great for us. He's got a lot to learn but we think he can go to the next level.

"Every good side is built on the youth and we're looking to the future with George. He understands the club and has a lot of good qualities that can take him to the next level, as shown with his recent performances against some of the best teams in the competition."

George Flanagan in action against Wigan. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Meanwhile, Leyland has linked up with Huddersfield on an initial two-week loan to ease Robinson's injury problems.