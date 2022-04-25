Huddersfield Giants trio banned after costly defeat to Warrington Wolves

Tui Lolohea in action against Warrington. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Tui Lolohea and Chris Hill will both miss Thursday's Super League trip to Wakefield Trinity after being given one-match bans.

Jack Cogger, meanwhile, has been banned for two matches, which will rule him out of next week's Challenge Cup semi-final against Hull KR unless Huddersfield lodge a successful appeal.

Lolohea and Hill were charged with grade B tripping and dangerous contact respectively, while Cogger has been deemed to have committed a grade C offence of other contrary behaviour - use of knees.

Jack Cogger takes the ball in against Warrington. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The news comes as a blow to Ian Watson as he looks to get his side back on track after picking up a solitary point over Easter, although the loss of Cogger is likely to be offset by the return of Theo Fages.

The half-back was forced to sit out the last two matches due to the concussion protocols but Watson reported he was back in training on the eve of the game against Warrington.

"He got a head knock right at the back end of the Leeds game," said the Giants head coach..

"He felt fine on the field but when he came off he felt a little bit fuzzy so out of precaution the doctor did a head test to make sure he was alright. He actually failed the head test so has had to do the mandatory sit down.

Josh Reynolds, right, tries to get to grips with Sam Kasiano. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"He's gone through all those processes but has been back out training with us for the last couple of days so he's good to go. He's had no adverse effects."

Hull FC half-back Josh Reynolds has also been banned by the Rugby Football League's match review panel.

Reynolds was recalled by Brett Hodgson for Sunday's match against Catalans Dragons but he is set to sit out this week's clash with Toulouse Olympique after being handed a one-match penalty notice for grade B other contrary behaviour - intentionally standing on an opponent.

That could leave Hull without a recognised half-back on Saturday with Luke Gale also banned and Ben McNamara struggling with a back issue.

St Helens back-rower James Bell has been charged with a grade B late hit, ruling him out of Friday's date with Salford Red Devils and the Challenge Cup semi-final against Wigan Warriors.