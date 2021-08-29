Huddersfield Giants urged to match Hull KR’s desperation for victory

In tandem: Chris McQueen, left, could be back for Huddersfield and Jermaine McGillvary will be key on the right. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

That’s the view of head coach Ian Watson as he prepares his squad to face Hull KR this evening.

Following a frustrating first campaign at John Smith’s Stadium for the former Salford Red Devils chief, Giants are safe from relegation but realistically unable to reach the play-offs with just four fixtures remaining.

They have lost their last three games, including Thursday’s 26-6 home defeat to Warrington Wolves, so it could be easy to see their season petering out.

In contrast, Rovers are desperate for a win after back-to-back losses against Hull FC and Wakefield Trinity saw them slip out of the play-off places.

Watson said: “They will be desperate to get the result but that’s what I want us to be as well.

“It can’t be that you’re getting to the end of the season and there’s nothing to aim for.

“For me, there’s always something to play for and to compete for.

Michael Lawrence could be back for Giants (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“So we have to be as desperate as what Hull KR will be to get the result.

“We have already spoken about how we want the attitude that we want to win every game we play until the end of the season.

“It’s important for us to continue building towards next year.”

The return of captain Michael Lawrence and Australian back-row Chris McQueen will certainly add some steel to their team.

And Watson – whose side were edged out 25-24 at KR in April –knows it is crucial they negate Rovers’ impressive international left edge of Kane Linnett, Shaun Kenny-Dowall and Ryan Hall.

The experienced trio have been ever-present this term and form KR’s most potent weapon.

Watson said: “They have real quality there. They are ones to be aware of for us but we have to pose our own threats.

“We feel we have good players on our right edge as well; Leroy Cudjoe and Jermaine McGillvary have played at the top end of the game and this should be a real challenge for them to see who can get the better of each other.