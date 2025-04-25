During a long season, it is easy to fall into the trap of overstating the importance of games.

The term 'must-win' has lost its meaning and each defeat can feel terminal, whether the team in question is at the top of the table or the bottom.

Saturday's game at the John Smith's Stadium has been hyped up because it brings together two struggling sides.

Yet, in reality, the outcome will not make a material difference to the Super League table in a world without automatic relegation.

Huddersfield Giants and Castleford Tigers will remain cut adrift in the bottom three with little hope of catching the play-off contenders.

But with pressure mounting at both clubs, this match carries more emotional weight than the average regular-season fixture, providing the winners with a much-needed shot of positivity.

For Luke Robinson, whose injury-ravaged Huddersfield outfit are the only winless side in the competition, any type of victory will do.

"Every Super League game is a big game but this week even more so," he said.

Huddersfield are doing it tough this season. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"We've had trials and tribulations all year regarding getting a team out on the field and not picking up a victory; Cas have only picked up one victory against Salford but they've been really astute with the middles they've brought in over the past few weeks.

"It's just about the W for us. We were putting in really good performances at the beginning of the year and winning at half-time in pretty much every game – but it's got to the stage now where we need to jag a win by hook or by crook."

Danny McGuire's Castleford produced their best performance since the opening round in last week's game against Wakefield Trinity, only to leave Belle Vue empty-handed after succumbing to a second-half fightback by their rivals.

A fourth straight defeat has left the Tigers just as motivated as this week's hosts.

Sam Wood shows his disappointment after last week's defeat to Wakefield. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Every game is big for its own reasons and this one is no different," said McGuire.

"Huddersfield are desperate. They're scrapping, fighting and doing it tough with injuries but they're still showing resilience, which I really admire.

"But we're desperate as well. We're desperate to perform well and win. I don't see any reason why we won't turn up with the right attitude and play well."

McGuire will make the short trip across West Yorkshire armed with his strongest side of the season, on paper at least.

The Tigers are chasing just their second win of the season. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

The loss of Jason Qareqare to another long-term hamstring injury is a significant blow but McGuire faces some selection headaches after former Leigh Leopards prop Tom Amone joined fellow new arrivals Brad Singleton, Hugo Salabio and Jordan Dezaria at Wheldon Road.

Castleford's chances of breaking into the top nine – let alone the top six – appear remote, yet as far as McGuire is concerned, the season is very much still alive.

"Nothing has changed for us," he added.

"We always knew it was going to take a little bit of time and we probably needed to add some personnel to help us grow and move forward.

"All the guys we've brought in have really added to the group with character and presence. There's been a real lift around the whole club.

"There are no excuses now. We've got a really tough month coming up but we feel like we can get something from it.

Huddersfield's injury problems are beginning to ease but there are fresh casualties. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"Our goals haven't changed. We just need to play well and that starts on Saturday."

Huddersfield's injury crisis continued in their latest defeat at Leeds Rhinos, with Liam Sutcliffe and Aidan McGowan rejoining the casualty list.

Sutcliffe has been ruled out for around eight weeks with a groin issue, while McGowan's ankle problem is set to keep him out for a month.

However, there is light at the end of the tunnel for Robinson as he prepares to welcome back Zac Woolford, Adam Swift, Leroy Cudjoe, Matty English and Kieran Rush.

With more injured troops on the way back, things could look a whole lot brighter for Huddersfield if they manage to claim their first win at the ninth attempt.

"The group understands the situation we're in and how difficult it's been," said Robinson.

"They've been really good with each other. The team spirit could have been at rock bottom but it's not. We've stuck together.

"But getting that first two points on the board would be brilliant for them, the club in general and the fans.