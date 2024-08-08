Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dragons became just the second team to come unstuck against Super League's whipping boys this season, leaving Steve McNamara's side looking over their shoulder in sixth place.

The result, which followed a loss to Castleford Tigers in their previous away outing, prompted Guasch to declare that he had "never been so ashamed in 25 years of presidency".

In a brief interview with L'Indépendant, the long-serving president warned that jobs were on the line at the John Smith's Stadium on Friday night.

"There's always going to be a bit of a reaction," said Robinson.

"They've been a top-four side for the last few seasons and won the Challenge Cup a few years ago. They're littered with NRL stars and have got really good, tough, competitive French blokes mixed in with that.

"We're expecting them to come out all guns blazing. They've got a big pack and are very physical so if you don't do the right things, they can hurt you."

McNamara, who has taken Catalans from the Million Pound Game to Challenge Cup glory and two Grand Final appearances, appears to be in the firing line after Guasch stated he would make decisions on the management and the players.

Luke Robinson has told Huddersfield they will need to fight fire with fire against Catalans. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Robinson has endorsed McNamara's coaching credentials following their time together with England at the 2010 Four Nations.

"My experience with Steve was brilliant," said the former half-back.

"Technically and tactically he was very good and his man-management skills were really good.

"Some of the best rugby I played was under his guidance so I've got the utmost respect for Steve as a person and a coach.

Catalans have fallen below their usual standards this season. (Photo: Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com)

"He's done a really good job at Catalans but it's the nature of the beast that you're judged on results."

Positive results have been few and far between for Huddersfield in recent months.

Robinson has improved performances but the injury-hit Giants have lost three of their four games under the interim boss, with the success against Salford Red Devils one of only two wins since April.

"We need to start winning some games," said Robinson. "The reason we play this sport is to win games.

Adam Swift is among the players ruled out for the rest of the season. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"I feel like there's been a reaction but it's about picking up two points at this stage of the season.

"I want us to keep playing the way we have and keep making those improvements – but we want to start winning some games."

Huddersfield's cause has not been helped by a worsening injury crisis that has robbed Robinson of the likes of Adam Swift, Esan Marsters, Oliver Wilson and Joe Greenwood for the run-in.

Youngsters Connor Carr and Jack Bibby have also been ruled out for the season to further deplete Robinson's options.

"I don't know if someone's stepped on a voodoo doll this year," said Robinson.

"We had some disappointing news about Connor Carr. He played really well for Bradford but it looks like he's out for the season now with his shoulder.