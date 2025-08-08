Huddersfield Giants v Catalans Dragons: Luke Robinson motivated by Perpignan drubbing as hosts target 2025 first
The 32-0 defeat capped a nightmare trip to the south of France in late June as the Giants' wretched campaign hit a new low.
Huddersfield have since beaten Castleford Tigers and Hull FC but the manner of the loss against Catalans still rankles with Robinson.
"That one really stung," he said.
"We had to move airports and had a 10-hour coach ride but those things behind the scenes are just excuses. We just didn't turn up.
"We didn't give the best version of ourselves so it'd be nice to right a few wrongs this weekend."
Huddersfield's play-off hopes have long since been over but they could move to within two points of the ninth-placed Dragons with a win on Saturday.
To do that, the Giants must break their Accu Stadium duck after losing every game on home soil so far this year.
"Our home form is something we want to rectify as quickly as we can in these remaining games," added Robinson.
"Normally a team would be licking their lips having so many home games to finish and so should we. We should be wanting to give our fans something to cheer about and finish on a high note.
"We need to try and get some points on the board and get a little bit of momentum for next year.
"Obviously it helps knowing Catalans are in and around us. They've had their own trials and tribulations this year. It's a game we know we need to win."
