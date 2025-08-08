Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 32-0 defeat capped a nightmare trip to the south of France in late June as the Giants' wretched campaign hit a new low.

Huddersfield have since beaten Castleford Tigers and Hull FC but the manner of the loss against Catalans still rankles with Robinson.

"That one really stung," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had to move airports and had a 10-hour coach ride but those things behind the scenes are just excuses. We just didn't turn up.

"We didn't give the best version of ourselves so it'd be nice to right a few wrongs this weekend."

Huddersfield's play-off hopes have long since been over but they could move to within two points of the ninth-placed Dragons with a win on Saturday.

To do that, the Giants must break their Accu Stadium duck after losing every game on home soil so far this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield were well beaten in Perpignan six weeks ago. (Photo: Darren Greenhalgh/SWpix.com)

"Our home form is something we want to rectify as quickly as we can in these remaining games," added Robinson.

"Normally a team would be licking their lips having so many home games to finish and so should we. We should be wanting to give our fans something to cheer about and finish on a high note.

"We need to try and get some points on the board and get a little bit of momentum for next year.