Hull FC head coach John Cartwright admits recent defeats to Super League's standard-bearers have served as a reality check for his side.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black and Whites enjoyed a promising start to Cartwright's reign but head to Magic Weekend on the back of three losses in four games.

Having lost two derby matches to leaders Hull KR on home soil, Hull were heavily beaten by defending champions Wigan Warriors at the MKM Stadium last time out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Airlie Birds showed enough grit and togetherness during an earlier five-match unbeaten run to offer hope for the rest of the season – but Cartwright has conceded those results masked deficiencies.

"With the players that we brought to the club and the players we've added since we started, Will Pryce and Liam Knight, inwardly I've always had strong thoughts on being more than competitive with the very best sides," he said ahead of Sunday's St James' Park date with Huddersfield Giants.

"We haven't been able to do that yet. There have been a few reality checks – targets as a team that we've fallen away from.

"That can happen. Whilst you never knock back a win, sometimes winning can hide some things you've been doing wrong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That's on us as coaches as well to make sure that if we do win a game but we haven't reached the levels we need to be at, you've got to get the whip out. The joy of winning sometimes gets in front of the actual performance. Maybe we were lucky to win a few.

Hull have fallen short in recent weeks. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It's important we get back to where we've been good early in the season this week and results tend to take care of themselves.

"There are no easy games – and this week will be no different."

Castleford Tigers heaped more misery on the beleaguered Giants last weekend, inflicting a ninth straight defeat to extend Huddersfield's winless start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Robinson's side are rock bottom of Super League but Cartwright has pointed to Hull's narrow win at the John Smith's Stadium in February as evidence of what the Giants are capable of.

Will Pryce celebrates his first Hull try against Wigan. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"They have tested everyone, especially early in the year," he added. "I know they tested us – we only got there in the last minute with a field goal.

"We've got no reason to be complacent. They had a few (players) come back last week and have got more coming back this week. They're going to win games between now and the end of the year so it can be a danger game.

"It's probably fortunate that we're coming off that Wigan game. We haven't focused too much on who we're playing; it's more about getting us right."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield were guilty of throwing away half-time advantages in their early games against Super League opposition but have been distinctly second best in recent weeks.

Huddersfield appear dejected after conceding a try against Castleford. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Robinson is hoping a change of approach – as well as the Giants' status as the best-performing club in the history of Magic Weekend – can spark his team into life.

"We've had a really good week," he said.

"We've done something a bit different this week. Someone from the special forces came in and spoke to us about adversity and being one as a team and working hard for your mate. The lads really bought into that on Monday and have carried that on.

"We've got a really good record at Magic. I was part of a lot of those wins and have had a really good time up there.