As a supporter, it is only natural to look at the fixture list and target games, the type their team simply have to win if they want to achieve anything.

Huddersfield Giants, for example, host Hull FC this week after kicking off the Super League campaign with matches against Warrington Wolves and Leigh Leopards.

Having tumbled down the table in recent years, Hull are viewed by some as easybeats. However, an early win at Catalans Dragons has put their rivals on notice.

Throw in Wakefield Trinity's victory over Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR's narrow escape against Castleford Tigers – another team tipped to prop up Super League – and the early indications are that the bottom of Super League will be as strong as it has ever been as the season unfolds.

After showing promise themselves in the opening two rounds without getting their rewards, Luke Robinson's Giants are not about to fall into the trap of viewing Hull as the ideal opponents for their first win of 2025.

"You only have to look at the scorelines this year," said Robinson.

"There have been two or three blowouts but every other game has been a contest up until the closing stages. I really like it and think it's really good for the sport.

"Back when I was a player, you could kind of target games. We'd rest players against lower-end clubs if they were carrying a niggle or a knock knowing you were probably still going to get a win. You can't do that anymore.

Luke Robinson is optimistic brighter times are on the way but he is not taking Hull lightly. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"With the influx of players they've had and the way they started the year against a really good Catalans team, Hull are going to be a force to be reckoned with this weekend."

Huddersfield competed hard against Warrington and Leigh but ultimately came away empty-handed.

A fierce competitor, Robinson does not want the injury-hit Giants to fall into the habit of being gallant losers.

"We want to win," he said. "We're here to win games.

The Giants have shown some promising signs in the early rounds. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"We know with the personnel we're missing at the moment that the two early fixtures were going to be difficult. Warrington were one of the best sides for the majority of last season and Leigh showed how strong they are when they have all their players on the field. They've only added to that this year.

"We were in both of those games and could have come away with the two points had we played a little bit differently at certain times.

"It's really good that we were in those games and can go with teams that got in the top six last year but really disappointing that we haven't managed to get two points.

"It's not do or die this week. I've seen a fair few posts saying it's a must-win game but we're only three games into the season so it definitely isn't – but it would obviously be nice to get some points on the board."

Hull stunned Catalans in round one. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Off-season recruit Taane Milne has been included in the squad for the first time but the game is likely to come too soon as he completes his recovery from a knee issue.

With Adam Clune and Liam Sutcliffe among those closing in on returns, Robinson can see "rainbows and a bit of light on the horizon".

The Giants boss takes heart from Leigh's 2024 form once they were able to field their strongest side.

"I feel like we're going to build as a club," said Robinson.

"I liken us a little bit to Leigh last year. They started the year with a lot of injuries but they stuck at it and were really dogged.

"As the season went on, they got better and better. I'm hoping that's what we can do."

Last week's drubbing by Wigan showed Hull still have plenty of work to do. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Hull were full of hope and optimism after winning in Perpignan in round one, only to be brought back down to earth by defending champions Wigan Warriors on home soil in a 46-4 drubbing.

For the first time under John Cartwright, the Black and Whites must issue a response.

"It was a good reality check for us," said Cartwright.

"We went in there full of confidence so we're really disappointed with both the result and for our fans. The scoreboard told the story there.

"We can say what we want about Wigan and how good they are. We can blame all sorts of things but at the end of the day, that scoreline was a bit embarrassing for us.

"We've had seven days to get back up for a game this week. We've dealt with it and everything has now been geared to Huddersfield."

In recent seasons, it has not taken long for the rot to set in.

Tonight's away date with the Giants is an opportunity for Hull to show they are made of sterner stuff under Cartwright.

"They're at home and on the back of our last performance, they'll be smelling a victory," said the Australian.

"Every game for me is exciting. You learn a bit about your team and I just really enjoy watching the game here. It's a new experience and I'm looking forward to it.