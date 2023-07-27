Hull FC will look to pick up where they left off in Super League after the Challenge Cup break but Tony Smith has warned his team there are no guarantees in an unpredictable season.

After making it seven wins in 10 games against Castleford Tigers last time out, Hull travel to Huddersfield Giants tonight knowing a win would take them level on points with sixth-placed Hull KR.

Smith has overseen a remarkable transformation in recent months following a shaky start to his tenure that featured familiar collapses.

The Black and Whites have got to a place where they are competing each week but all bets are off when it comes to the result on any given day, according to Smith.

Super League's most experienced coach believes the clash with the resurgent Giants is impossible to predict.

"I'd like to think we're in with a chance every week," he said.

"I think that's where we've worked our way back to. For a while there you probably wouldn't have said that.

"It's a hard game to pick as to who's going to win. Both teams are capable of it and have got enough players in there to feel like they've both got a good chance.

Hull celebrate Carlos Tuimavave's try against Castleford. (Photo: Picture by Bruce Rollinson)

"It should be a good, competitive game. I'm taking nothing for granted.

"It's more how the sport is now. There have probably been times where there have been teams that are so-called favourites and that they shouldn't be troubled too much and it'd have to be an upset.

"There's less of that now. You need to be on every week because either team can win."

Hull have won three of their four games since exiting the Challenge Cup last month to set up a late play-off charge.

The Black and Whites are finding form at the right time. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Although the results have largely gone their way, Smith has identified areas for improvement.

"I think we've been a little off it in the last couple of games, particularly in the first half," he said. "We need to start stronger but not sacrifice anything at the back end of the game either.

"We've been sloppy, some of our line speed and our tackle technique has let us down a little bit and some of our marker play at times. I think we can be smarter and more aggressive there.

"They are the main things. We haven't been as switched on and have had a couple of lapses here and there."

Huddersfield have won their last two games. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Huddersfield have failed to live up to the hype this season, leaving them in must-win territory as they battle to keep their slim top-six hopes alive.

With the likes of Jake Connor and Tui Lolohea in their ranks, Smith knows better than to take the Giants lightly.

"They're a good team and we all know what they're capable of," he said.

"When they click, they're as dangerous as any other team in the competition and they're showing some of that at the moment.

"They've got that many experienced players who have a few tricks in the bag and know what needs to be done."

The teams have gone in different directions since Hull ended a seven-game losing run with a 20-14 victory over Huddersfield in April.

Ian Watson's side are showing signs of recovery after winning just once in nine matches, beating Catalans Dragons and Wakefield Trinity before the break to move to within six points of the top six.

Watson is leaving play-off talk to others as the Giants aim to rediscover the ruthless streak they developed in 2022.

"The team performance is what we need to focus on and working for each other," said the Huddersfield boss.

"Over the last few weeks, we've done that. Even the game at Wigan, we were pretty good and that set the tone for us.

"We've been getting more back to how we play and what our DNA is. That aspect is really pleasing, and it's pleasing for the players to get rewards for what they're doing."

One player who will not be involved at the John Smith's Stadium is former Hull back-rower Josh Jones.

The 30-year-old sustained a concussion against Wigan Warriors in March and has not played since.

Watson admits Jones' season – which has amounted to four appearances so far – could be over.

"He's a long way off from what we're being told at the moment," said Watson.

"We need to focus on the group that we've got. We've got a few long-term injuries but it is what it is and Josh is dealing with his own things at this moment in time. The medical team are doing a great job and are being really diligent with what they do with him.

"We've been told to kind of just let him be and let him recover and do all the right things medically and tick all them boxes before he comes back in.