The Black and Whites have endured a miserable start, winning just one of their opening five games to leave supporters fearing another lost season.

Hull have the opportunity to put their early Super League struggles to one side on Saturday when they face Huddersfield Giants in the sixth round of the cup.

Smith insists the 2016 and 2017 winners are still fighting on two fronts.

"We've got more than just the Challenge Cup," said Smith, a three-time winner himself.

"We're five games into a season and you guys have already planned the celebrations at the end. It's just crazy.

"There are going to be ups and downs, twists and turns in both competitions.

"If the insinuation is this is our only hope of any success in the season in the Challenge Cup, I tend to disagree. I haven't given up hope of making our Super League season a successful one.

Tony Smith shows his dejection after his side's loss to Leigh. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Have I got a great affinity and has this club got a great affinity with the Challenge Cup? Absolutely. Would I like to be part of more of them to come? Absolutely, and so would the players.

"We'd like to create some more history for ourselves. It's a long way off in terms of finals. We've got a real strong competitor on the weekend."

Smith's side head into the John Smith's Stadium clash smarting from a 54-4 thumping by Leigh Leopards in front of their own fans.

The habit of capitulating has followed Hull into the Smith era, with the Black and Whites suffering 60-14 and 52-20 defeats to Salford Red Devils and Huddersfield respectively on home soil in 2023.

Hull FC were hammered by Leigh last time out. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The size of Smith's task was underlined in a 10th-place finish that continued the club's slide down Super League.

Smith, though, feels he is beginning to change the culture at Hull amid murmurings over his future.

"I think my qualifications are OK for this," said Smith, pointing to his success in improving the fortunes of Huddersfield, Leeds Rhinos, Warrington Wolves and Hull KR.

"Maybe I've got lucky in all of those places or maybe I turned the culture around.

Former Hull winger Adam Swift is targeting cup glory with Huddersfield. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"Adam (Pearson, owner) knows that. We're just cracking on and going through the processes. Is there going to be some hurt along the way? Absolutely there is. Are we making progress? Absolutely, we think we are.

"We're changing culture but we're a long way off being a consistent performing team. We're not there yet so we're going to have some bad days. My job is to try and get it so it's not so frequent and often."

Adam Swift left Hull at the end of last season for a fresh start at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The winger is hoping the switch to Huddersfield brings about a change of fortunes in the Challenge Cup.

"It was massive for me growing up and still is now," he said ahead of his first reunion with his old club.

"It's a cup that has eluded me throughout my career and a trophy I'm desperate to get my hands on.

"One of the main reasons for me signing at Hull was them doing the double back-to-back. I went there and it eluded me again so I'm hoping for a good run of games this year.

"Fortunately or unfortunately, this tie is against Hull. It's just another game at the end of the day.