The Giants have won two of their opening four games in a repeat of 2023 but there is a different vibe that gives assistant coach Luke Robinson belief that the club are on course for a brighter campaign.

Whereas they faced early disruption last year, including a shortened pre-season programme and sitting out round one, Huddersfield have already settled into this season with minimal side issues.

"We've played a lot of away games," said Robinson, who confirmed Joe Greenwood, Matty English and Elliot Wallis are the only injury absentees.

"Wigan, Saints and Leigh are sides that did really well last year so to go two out of four has been pretty good.

"It's not just about the results; it's more about the feel within the group. I know everyone says it after the off-season but there is a real togetherness.

"It just feels a bit different this year but I can't put my finger on why that is.

"The health of the squad at the moment and the way that we're travelling, I think we can really put ourselves in a good position for the season over these next three or four weeks."

There is a different vibe at Huddersfield at the start of the new season. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Saturday's home date with top-six rivals Hull KR will provide a yardstick of Huddersfield's progress since stuttering to a ninth-place finish in 2023.

The Giants struggled against Willie Peters' side last year, losing 28-0 at Craven Park before going down 26-18 on home soil in September.

Like Huddersfield, Rovers have a 50 per cent record after four rounds – to Robinson's surprise.

"They're a little bit more inconsistent than I thought they would be," he said.

Huddersfield's Hugo Salabio and Leroy Cudjoe thank the fans after victory against Castleford. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"They're still a really dangerous side and showed that last year when they were really consistent.

"When you go through their games this year with a fine-tooth comb, you realise they probably should have won those games they lost. If they'd iced a few more moments, I think they would have a few more points on the board.

"They're a real difficult proposition. Ever since Peters came over they've played that NRL style where they play the long game against you and make you come out of your own end over and over again.

"When you give them an opportunity, people like Mikey Lewis take over and (Jez) Litten and (Matt) Parcell are really dangerous at nine. They have players that can turn the game on its head in an instant.

Hull KR have had a mixed start to the year. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It's going to be a real good test of where we're at."

A week on from celebrating Kevin Naiqama's 250th career appearance in style with a resounding win at Castleford Tigers, Huddersfield are preparing for another milestone occasion.

Evergreen prop Chris Hill is poised to play his 300th Super League game, while enigmatic playmaker Jake Connor reaches the 200 mark.

"They're polar opposite players and have had very different careers," said Robinson.

"One is in the mixer and is a tough, uncompromising player and everyone knows what Jake is about. He can do things no other player can do.

"He was my centre when he first came into the side at 17 and I noticed he could do things that you can't teach. He's got that bit of magic.

Chris Hill has played 299 games at Super League level. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I had to tell him to be quiet a few times in games because he was doing my head in giving the opposition a load of stick – but he's had a brilliant career.

"Hilly started in the Championship and worked his way up. He did it tough and went on to become one of the league's top forwards for the past 10 years. To play the amount of games that he has with the consistency he has is a credit to Chill."

The clash against the Robins is the second of just two home games in the opening nine rounds for Huddersfield, although they will host Hull FC in the Challenge Cup next weekend.

The Giants do not play again at the John Smith's Stadium in Super League until May, by which time they will have faced London Broncos, Hull, Leeds Rhinos and St Helens on the road.

After losing their first home match against Saints last month, Huddersfield are determined to make the most of a rare opportunity this weekend.

"We've got to make sure we win as many home games as we can," said Robinson. "At the end of the year, sides that win their home games generally do pretty well.