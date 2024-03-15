The Robins won their opening two games but head to the John Smith's Stadium smarting from back-to-back defeats.

Peters' men gave glimpses of their attacking potential against Warrington Wolves, only to be punished for a catalogue of costly errors.

On the biggest fix-up required, Peters said: "Consistency and being able to put both sides of the ball together.

"Our attack was the best it's been last week but we let in 22 points. We need to be able to handle a bit of adversity if we make an error and defend it.

"We're doing a lot of good stuff and I've told the players we're not far off from really taking our game to another couple of levels.

"We just need to make sure that we're putting both sides together and then we'll get better outcomes."

The Giants have an identical record thanks to wins over Leigh Leopards and Castleford Tigers either side of defeats to St Helens and Wigan Warriors.

Hull KR are still finding their feet in 2024. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Huddersfield flattered to deceive on their way to a ninth-place finish in 2023 but Rovers are on their guard after seeing Ian Watson's side score 50 points at Castleford.

"I rate Huddersfield," said Peters, who has a fully fit squad to select from.

"It's an even competition. You look at Huddersfield last year and although they didn't finish high on the ladder, they always put themselves in the fight.

"Where they've improved this year is they're certainly asking more questions with the ball. They're moving the ball extremely well and have got a pretty good balance of doing that and playing physical.

"They're an effort-based team like us and pride themselves on that. They're a good team."