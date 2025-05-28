As Luke Robinson said himself last week, the time for excuses is over at Huddersfield Giants.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Giants boss drew a line in the sand after watching his struggling side slump to an 11th defeat of the Super League campaign, a 46-4 home drubbing by St Helens.

Robinson called on Huddersfield to forget about their injury-ravaged first half of the year and focus on what is to come with a healthier squad, effectively declaring that the season starts now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 40-year-old views the Challenge Cup break as an important period for the Giants but they must first negotiate Thursday's home clash with Leigh Leopards.

With most of his salary cap out of the stands and back on the field, Robinson knows the spotlight is now firmly on him.

"We're actually getting our team back," he said during Wednesday's press conference.

"I did say a couple of weeks ago that we're not going to automatically start winning games and that'll be the end of it. It's a very competitive league and you're not sure which teams are going to win each and every week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It gives us a much better chance having experience back in the side but we've also got to give them game time and get them training on the field together repeatedly to build combinations.

Huddersfield can no longer hide behind injuries. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"I've said that I don't think it'll click straight away but I should rightly be judged and the team should be judged because we're getting players back now.

"Particularly after this next round and the Challenge Cup final weekend, we will have had some consistent training sessions under our belt then.

"Hopefully we can finish the season a lot stronger than we started. Over the next few weeks, I expect us to start building some momentum."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With just two points to their name, Huddersfield are on course for their worst Super League season statistically since their inaugural campaign in 1998 when they won only two matches all year.

Luke Robinson has endured a difficult start to life as a head coach. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Robinson admits the second half of the season is not just about restoring pride but proving who deserves to stay at the club.

"Very much so," he said.

"Every rugby league player and coach is the same. We're in a results-driven business and need to start winning games as quickly as we can.

"There was a lot of effort, desire and pride in the performances in the first six or seven games but there have been performances recently that have been lacklustre in energy, which we've got to take accountability for. That's never something a side I put out and that put a Huddersfield Giants shirt on should ever do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tristan Powell, centre, will make his Super League debut on Thursday night. (Photo: Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

"We've got to make sure we put our best foot forward in the coming weeks."

Liam Sutcliffe, Jack Murchie, Matty English and Niall Evalds are the only notable absentees for the visit of Leigh, a team with their own reasons to win following three straight defeats.

George Flanagan is poised to return at full-back after being taken out of the firing line last week, while Tristan Powell will make his Super League debut for the Giants.

Robinson is hoping the Australian prop gives Huddersfield the impetus they have been lacking up front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is no point flying him halfway around the world to not play him,” said Robinson.

"A Thursday night game doesn't allow us to get too much done but he's everything I expected of him. We've got him at a really good age where he's got a real good desire and wants to prove himself and test himself.

"One thing I've always really admired about him is his leg speed. He's got really good leg speed for a middle, which I think will bring out the best in some of our other middles.