On the face of it, Luke Robinson's record as interim Huddersfield Giants head coach did not make pretty reading.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robinson has won just two of eight games since taking over from Ian Watson and oversaw a 60-10 defeat at Salford Red Devils a fortnight ago.

But for the most part, Huddersfield have shown the effort, desire and pride in the badge that supporters demand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those traits – together with Robinson's knowledge of the club – convinced the Giants hierarchy to offer the 40-year-old his first top job.

Robinson had felt ready for some time but did not expect to leave Ken Davy's house as a head coach after popping over for a chat and a cup of tea with the Huddersfield owner.

"I received an email so I knew I was on the shortlist and it was down to the last few applicants," said Robinson.

"When Ken invited me to his house, I thought it was just a catch-up regarding the team and where we were at. He made me a nice cup of tea and we had a good chat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a little bit unexpected that he asked me then. Ken is a businessman, a very intelligent and astute man, but I've always found him very honest and straight-talking so you know what he's saying is the truth.

Luke Robinson is ready to make his mark as Huddersfield head coach. (Photo: John Rushworth/SWpix.com)

"Hopefully he feels the same way about me. Whenever I speak, I speak from the heart and am nice and honest.

"When we had these conversations, I think we both got a good gauge of what each other is about."

A Huddersfield player for eight years before joining the coaching staff in 2016, Robinson knows the club inside out and vice versa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he has not yet been able to put his stamp on the team as a head coach after two salvage missions in interim charge.

Huddersfield have shown togetherness under Luke Robinson. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Robinson's first task is to get the battered and bruised Giants through to the end of the season before putting his twist on things.

At the heart of everything will be a desire to outwork the opposition.

"I can make little tweaks here and there to try put my influence on it but it's very difficult to change big things at this time of year," said Robinson. "It's going to take a little bit of time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I'm all about effort and desire. Whatever side I've coached whether it's been at academy level or teams above that, it's always been about that. It's the same with the under-13s at Siddal who I'm coaching at the moment. Whether they get beat or not, they'll never be beat on effort and desire.

Luke Robinson tries to rally the troops during a huddle. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"But in professional sport, you can't have all the same thing. You can't just have a bunch of players who try really hard if they've got no skill.

"You've got to have the right people in the right areas – workhorses, that little bit of flair and exuberance, and people with brains who can manipulate the game.

"You need different types of players in different positions – but they've all got to have the work ethic."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To underline the difficulties Robinson has faced since inheriting a squad low on form and numbers, he is the only coach on the first-team staff in the closing stages of the Super League season.

One of his immediate priorities is to appoint an assistant.

"I've spoken to a few people but I've yet to sit down with the club," said Robinson.

Luke Robinson, centre, will get to put his stamp on the squad from next year. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"Now it's been announced, a few applicants have come forward and thrown their name in the hat. Now it's about weighing those options up.

"There's a couple I've worked with before and actually played with who I know really well and grew up with. There are some other coaches I've known from afar that I haven't dealt with but know people who know them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's about finding the style that will complement what I've got and what the team needs."

Huddersfield have missed out on the top six again this season, leaving the 2022 campaign as the only time the club have qualified for the play-offs in the last nine years.

In an attempt to manage expectations at the start of a new era, Robinson is wary of promising too much too soon as he follows the Hull KR model.

"First and foremost, we just need to improve and get better," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Rome wasn't built in a day. You don't just go from the bottom house to the penthouse straight away.

"You've got to build. I love what Hull KR have done. You look at the way they've gone about the past three or four years, putting a lot of effort-based lads into that side.

"They slowly built through their recruitment and are now sitting at the top of Super League. They look like they're making even better signings for next year to improve them again.

"The way they've gone about it is probably something Huddersfield Giants should try to emulate a little bit. You've got to put the building blocks in place to not only challenge but be sustainable."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First up for Robinson is a home date with basement side London Broncos.

He is not falling into the trap of viewing it as the ideal start to his permanent reign.