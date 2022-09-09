Huddersfield Giants v Salford Red Devils to go ahead as rugby league continues following death of Queen

Sporting events scheduled for today were called off following the death of Queen Elizabeth II yesterday afternoon, including Sheffield Eagles' clash with Dewsbury Rams in the Championship.

Football, meanwhile, has taken the decision to postpone all games over the weekend.

Tonight's play-off eliminator between Catalans Dragons and Leeds Rhinos in Perpignan goes ahead as planned, in line with other sporting events involving British teams abroad.

The latest from the governing bodies is that the weekend's rugby league fixtures in this country will not be postponed.

Huddersfield are set to host Salford for a place in the Super League semi-finals at 1pm tomorrow.

Elsewhere, the League 1 play-offs begin and the Championship regular season reaches the final round.

Players across the sport will wear black armbands and observe a period of silence as a mark of respect.

“Following the publication of National Mourning Guidance, and consultation with Government, other sports and Rugby League stakeholders including clubs, the RFL can confirm that fixtures at all levels will go ahead this weekend,” read a statement.

“This will include the Betfred Super League Elimination Play-Off on Saturday, the remainder of the Betfred Championship programme following the postponement of the one match scheduled for Friday night, the Betfred League One Play-Offs, the Women’s Super League Shield Semi Finals and all community fixtures including Physical Disability Rugby League Finals Day.

“This has been a difficult decision – we have taken into account the desire expressed by players and clubs at community level to come together to share their grief, and to celebrate the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, a former Patron of the Rugby Football League.