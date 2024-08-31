Interim Huddersfield Giants head coach Luke Robinson is determined to end a challenging season on a high note to ease the pain of one of the most embarrassing defeats of his long career in rugby league.

The Giants finish the campaign with four home games after sinking to a new low in last week's 60-10 drubbing by Salford Red Devils.

"It wasn't a pretty review," said Robinson ahead of Sunday's clash with St Helens.

"We'd made some really good strides in performance but that was an accumulation of many things that went wrong and the wheels fell off.

"I've had some pretty bad losses in my career but that was one of the most embarrassing.

"All we want in the last four games is to give our loyal fans something to cheer about and put a smile on their faces by playing good rugby. We need to compete hard until the dying death and see where that takes us."

Huddersfield have won just three times since mid-April, with two of those victories coming on Robinson's watch.

The 40-year-old wants to see a response from his team against Saints but concedes that there are no easy fixes to the issues at the Giants.

Luke Robinson appears dejected during the loss at Salford. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Asked if the players shared his pain after the Salford humiliation, Robinson replied: "I hope so. They're playing the wrong game if it didn't.

"There's a lot of things have gone under the bridge this year that you can't automatically plaster over and heal.

"We've done our best and a lot of good things over the past seven weeks but there's still a lot of stuff that is deep-rooted. It's not one major burning issue – many things have added up to a big thing.