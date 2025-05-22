Luke Robinson believes Huddersfield Giants have the tools to trouble St Helens – as long as they learn the lessons from last week.

The Giants stayed in the fight against Hull KR, only to run out of steam in the closing stages on their way to a 34-0 defeat.

Friday's home clash with St Helens has been labelled a 'free hit' in some quarters but Robinson is buoyed by the return of key personnel.

"That's the way people will probably look at it after looking at their teamsheet and the star quality they have," he said.

"But with us having that little bit of experience back in the side and a bit more game time under the belts of others, we're gaining more and more confidence as the weeks go on. We just need to put 80 minutes together.

"We were pretty good for 60 minutes last week. If we can hold the ball a little bit more and be a bit more threatening with the same defensive patterns, we can definitely pose some questions."

Huddersfield are cut adrift with Salford Red Devils at the bottom of Super League after 11 rounds.

However, Robinson has stressed there is plenty to play for in the second half of the campaign.

Luke Robinson has backed Huddersfield to trouble St Helens. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"We want to win some games and get as far up the league table as we can," he added.

"We've had really good performances this year and some off performances. We've had patches where we've played really well and patches where we've played poorly. We need to build some consistency in our game and the team we put out there.

"With that consistency, we'll inevitably pick up some victories. We want to finish as high up the league table as we can, give the players and the club something to feel good about and the fans something to sing about.