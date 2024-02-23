The introduction of stricter laws means there is a greater focus than ever on head contact at the start of 2024.

Some Super League clubs have struggled more than others with Hull FC handicapped by three cards in round one – including two reds – and Leeds Rhinos receiving two costly yellows at the start of week two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robinson has watched the early stages of the new season with interest as Ian Watson's right-hand man at Huddersfield Giants – and his message is simple: "The rules haven't changed.

"People keep talking about the rules changing but you've never been able to hit anyone around the head.

"It's just the severity of the punishments that are now being given out. They're actually adhering to the rules now.

"The Leeds ones were lucky to be yellows. They were swinging arms straight to someone's head – and you've never been able to tackle around the head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You don't have to go through it with the players because they're all watching the games or are involved in them. Everyone understands that if you do clock someone around the head, you're probably going to be sent to the bin or get sent off.

Luke Robinson is a voice of experience on head contact. (Photo: Isabel Pearce/SWpix.com)

"The tackle technique hasn't changed but there's a little bit more responsibility on the defending player now to make sure he gets it right."

Huddersfield were one of only three teams to keep all 13 players on the field last week but received four suspensions during pre-season.

After seeing other players get away with tip tackles similar to the one that earned him a three-match ban, Giants captain Luke Yates took to social media to express his frustration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The only thing I've got an issue with is the consistency," added diminutive former scrum-half Robinson. "That's what Luke Yates came out with earlier this week.

Luke Robinson came in for some rough treatment during his playing days. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"Being someone who has been knocked out about 50 times – I'd go home on occasions and forget I had a kid and other times I forgot where I lived – I think there should be player protection.

"But we're not looking at that, it's the consistency. If one is a red, they should all be a red. If it's not a red, it shouldn't be a red."

Robinson retained press duties this week after a winning start for Huddersfield at Leigh Leopards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If everything goes to plan for the Giants, it will become a regular role for Robinson in 2024.

Huddersfield made the perfect start at Leigh last week. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Asked if Watson was a superstitious type, Robinson replied: "One hundred per cent. That's exactly what's gone on.

"If you know him, he's very, very, very superstitious. We got a win last week and played pretty well so he told me I'm doing it again.

"Hopefully you're going to see me all year. That would be nice."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watson has been using his extra time to plot a way past St Helens in Saturday's clash at the John Smith's Stadium, the first of only two home games for Huddersfield in the opening nine rounds.

Rather than view a tricky start as a negative, the Giants are sensing a chance to lay a strong platform for when their home season begins in earnest.

"The fixtures we got given this year are very strange," said Robinson.

Huddersfield were edged out in a close game at the John Smith's Stadium last year. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"I've never really seen it before. To have two home games out of nine is very, very, very uncommon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We see it as an opportunity more than anything else. If we can do really well in these first nine games, it puts us in really good stead going into the summer months.

"You always want to impress your fans in your first home game and do them justice. We're looking forward to putting a good performance on."

The early signs are encouraging for Huddersfield after failing to live up to the hype last year.

That ninth-place finish has allowed the Giants to fly under the radar as they look to rediscover the edge that took them to the brink of silverware the previous season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The last time Saints visited the John Smith's Stadium in March 2023, Huddersfield were edged out 14-12 after suffering the same fate against Wigan Warriors six days earlier.

Robinson expects to learn more about the Giants tomorrow evening as they chase an early statement victory.

"Professional sport is about small margins," he said.

"The season before we probably won four, five, six games by two points or less because we had that steel and resilience in us.

"Last year it flipped where we were in games and pushing until 65-70 minutes and would fall at the last hurdle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a good start coming out on top in a close game last week and fingers crossed that's a sign of things to come this year.