Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The psychological side can often be overlooked by outsiders but Daryl Powell recognises the importance of keeping a squad emotionally steady.

Confidence can crumble with one poor half, a fact not lost on Powell when he urged calm following last month's defeat at Hull KR, saying: "Don't let tonight rattle you."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After seeing his play-off contenders produce arguably their worst 40 minutes of the season to surrender a half-time lead against Hull FC on their return to the city, Powell felt the need to reignite focus and intensity.

There is an art to delivering the right message at the right time as a coach – and Powell knew this was the moment to be more direct and demanding.

"It was a little bit harsher this week in our review and there's been a response," he said ahead of Friday's West Yorkshire derby at Huddersfield Giants.

"I just felt like we fell off a cliff. There were a couple of different reasons why we lost that game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You play every week in Super League and it goes from the highs of winning to the lows of losing. You've got to try to keep it balanced and I think our review was balanced.

Wakefield must pick themselves up after a major setback at Hull FC. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"It's always key getting your messaging right, whether you're winning or losing. Being consistent is a big challenge for teams and coaches. I think we've been pretty good with our messaging this year and have handled this one pretty well.

"The boys have been really good in the way they've spoken and trained this week. I've been really pleased with the intensity.

"I think we're in a good place to bounce back but Huddersfield are dangerous. We can't be doing anything other than delivering our best performance. If you're not there in terms of your mentality, you'll get beat. We saw that last week."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield's destiny is no longer in their hands following the second-half collapse at the MKM Stadium.

Wakefield remain right in the hunt for a play-off place. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The defeat has left Trinity one point behind sixth-placed Hull and level with Warrington Wolves heading into the final nine rounds.

With Leigh Leopards, St Helens and Leeds Rhinos well placed to join Hull KR and Wigan Warriors in the play-offs, Powell has braced his side for a three-team shootout for the final place.

"This is a pretty important game for us," he added.

"It's pretty tight down at the bottom end of the (top) six. We know what we need to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield have struggled for home comforts this year. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"Every game is going to be pivotal now for the teams in sixth, seventh and eighth. They're the pivotal positions at the moment.

"We've got to be good enough to go and challenge for that spot. I think we are – but we've got to show it every week."

Fresh from becoming the first team to lose at Hull in almost a year, Wakefield face another side with a dismal home record this week.

Huddersfield have yet to win at the Accu Stadium this season and must go back 10 months for their last victory on their own patch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With five home games still to come, Luke Robinson knows a narrative shift is required if the Giants are to end a frustrating season on a high.

"It's something we haven't drawn upon as much as we would have liked," said the Huddersfield head coach.

George Flanagan has been taken out of the firing line this week. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"Our home form hasn't been great for two or three years. We want to put on a performance and a spectacle that the fans can be proud of.

"It's been far too long since we last won at home. Every team wants to make their home ground a fortress and make it uncomfortable for other teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't think away players mind coming to our ground. We've got lovely leather seats and a massive stadium that we don't fill.

"We've got to put in performances that make it uncomfortable for them."

Injuries have been a recurring theme of Huddersfield's campaign but the picture has brightened in recent weeks.

What was once a case of 'If you're fit, you play' has become a welcome selection dilemma for Robinson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George Flanagan Jr has been one of the Giants' shining lights this season but the return to fitness of Niall Evalds has given Robinson the opportunity to hand the young full-back a breather.

Far from receiving the axe, Flanagan is being managed with care as a player the club plan to build around in the coming years.

"He's a young kid with a lot of potential and is the long-term future of the club," said Robinson. "But he's played more games and been in the firing line more than he should have.