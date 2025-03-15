ONCE the jewel in rugby league's crown, the Challenge Cup has been pushed aside in the summer era.

The Super League Grand Final is now widely regarded as the main event, reducing the Wembley showpiece to a sideshow.

However, for Wakefield Trinity head coach Daryl Powell and Huddersfield Giants counterpart Luke Robinson, the cup has lost none of its magic, even if it hasn't always been kind to them.

"I've had a mixed relationship with the cup," said Powell ahead of Sunday's last-16 tie at the John Smith's Stadium.

"I won it at Leeds and you never forget that. I've had some tough experiences as well. I've got to finals as a coach but haven't quite been able to win them.

"I'd like to see the cup be respected the way it should be. It's a big competition and should be revered as an iconic part of rugby league folklore.

"I want to be part of Wembley again. We had our own piece of history there last year (in the 1895 Cup) and really enjoyed that experience.

"There's not an awful lot you can win. There are three opportunities to do something special and this is one of them. We want to have a fair dig at it."

Daryl Powell led Castleford to two Challenge Cup finals. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The Challenge Cup often brings more disappointment and heartbreak than joy and celebration but Robinson's love for the competition has not diminished over the years.

The Giants boss, who has lost finals as a coach and a player, shares Powell's view that the modern-day cup deserves more recognition.

Asked if this weekend's clash was a welcome distraction after four straight Super League defeats, Robinson replied: "The Challenge Cup is never a distraction.

"I state this over and over again – the Challenge Cup for English lads is just as important as the league. I know a lot more emphasis gets put on the league but lifting the Challenge Cup is unbelievable for anybody.

Luke Robinson is consoled by Lee Briers following Huddersfield's Wembley loss to Warrington in 2009. (Photo: JEREMY RATA/SWPIX.COM)

"I grew up watching 101 Tries and a Kick. I just played that over and over again on repeat.

"As an English kid, you want to go and experience that. I've been very fortunate to experience a couple of finals, with Wigan when I wasn't playing and the one I did play in and lost (with Huddersfield in 2009).

"As a club, we value it just as much as the league. It's a bit of a difficult situation because we've got the Challenge Cup on Sunday and a league game straight afterwards – but we're not looking beyond this game.

"This fixture stands alone. Hopefully we'll put in a good showing."

There have been positives for Huddersfield but they are still waiting for their first win. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Huddersfield are one of two winless sides in Super League, alongside Salford Red Devils, after failing to build on promising starts.

The depleted Giants led at half-time in each game, only to fade in the final 40 minutes, much to the frustration of Robinson.

"We're putting ourselves in really good positions to win games," he said.

"We are actually playing pretty good stuff. We're losing players – when a couple of players come back, we generally lose two players.

"We've not had a settled squad and definitely haven't had a settled spine. That makes a huge difference to your game management and the way you play the game.

"We keep turning up and working extremely hard for the badge and each other but it does get to the stage where everyone wants a win. I'd probably swap one of those really good performances for a rubbish performance and a scrappy win."

Wakefield have shown early promise on their return to Super League. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

West Yorkshire rivals Wakefield have had no such issues on their return to Super League.

Trinity suffered a setback against St Helens after pushing last season's Grand Finalists Hull KR all the way but bounced back in style, adding Warrington Wolves to the early scalp of Leeds Rhinos.

Robinson recognises the task facing the Giants as they continue their search for a first win over Super League opposition in 2025.

"It's a really big challenge," said Robinson, who was an assistant when Huddersfield fell short in the 2022 final.

"They've recruited well and are different to promoted teams in the past when they'd just sign players from the team that was relegated.

"Wakey were building and getting a Super League squad ready last year. They were great against Leeds and really good last week against Warrington. They've got quality throughout the side.

"They're going to be full of confidence. They're a tough prospect."

For both clubs, the cup appears to represent their best chance of success this season.

Trinity are the only Super League club yet to reach a major final in the modern era and have to go back to 2016 for the last time they made it to the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup.

A win this weekend would leave Wakefield two games from Wembley but Powell knows better than to underestimate a Giants outfit that have been better than their results suggest.

"Huddersfield have been showing some good signs and got a few players back so it'll be a fair challenge for us," said Powell, who twice led Castleford Tigers out at Wembley.