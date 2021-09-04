Huddersfield Giants v Wakefield Trinity: Will Pryce picking up tips from Aussie legend Andrew Johns

Huddersfield Giants' Will Pryce. Picture: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Granted, the stand-off, 18, was not even born when the Australian ‘Immortal’ was at the peak of his powers.

Indeed, it was his dad, former Great Britain half-back Leon Pryce, who used to go up against the formidable ex-Newcastle Knights, New South Wales State of Origin and Kangaroos No7.

Nevertheless, as he makes his own way in Super League and prepares for his first Magic Weekend experience against Wakefield Trinity tomorrow, he has revealed his admiration of the enigmatic Johns.

“I am a huge fan of Andrew Johns,” said Pryce, who has lit up the competition with some dazzling half-back play since debuting for Giants in July.

“I’m pretty sure every rugby fan is and he’s a bit before my time of really understanding and watching the game; he finished his career in the mid-2000s.

“But if I want to educate myself, me and dad always watch clips of him and watch what he does.

“Even today at training me and Watto (Giants coach Ian Watson) were speaking about some tips he’s spoken to him about along the way. I think for any rugby player that really wants to understand the technicalities of the game you’d go listen to him.”

With his willingness to attack the line, try daring passes and impressive footwork, Pryce has brightened up Giants’ campaign, helping them deal with the loss of playmaker and captain Aidan Sezer to a season-long injury.

He scored his fourth try in nine games in Monday’s 40-28 win over Hull KR and his confidence is refreshing to see but the teenager insists it is not as easy as he sometimes makes it look.

Pryce said: “This will be my 10th Super League game. I watch every one back three or four times and pick out things from every other clip.

“There’s definitely things I’ve seen I really do need to improve on, learn from and educate myself on. There’s other times when I’ve felt like I’ve really killed it. If I don’t put too much pressure on myself I’m sure I’ll go just fine.”