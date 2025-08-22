Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves: Luke Robinson identifies key for 2026 improvement after nightmare season
The Giants suffered a glut of injuries early in the year and that theme has continued, with loanee half-back Matt Frawley the latest player to be ruled out for the rest of 2025.
"I've never seen anything like it in my life," said Robinson, who is set to hand Oliver Russell his second debut following the half-back's return from Wakefield Trinity on loan. "It's the injuries in the same position that have really killed us.
"We've had a big turnover of backroom staff and made adjustments to the field after finding out about issues there.
"There's been a thorough review. It's not just one of those things we've glossed over. We've looked at what we can do differently and change.
"Your pre-season can make or break your season. We need to make sure we get it right this year."
Huddersfield remain second bottom ahead of Sunday's visit of Warrington Wolves after sinking to their heaviest defeat of the campaign at St Helens last week.
Robinson has urged his players to find motivation from within for the final stretch.
"It's very difficult at this time of year when people are saying you've got nothing to play for," he said. "There are five games left and people can see light at the end of the tunnel regarding the end of the season.
"But we want to finish on a high note. The games previous to last week, I thought we tried extremely hard and gave ourselves an opportunity to win. That's what we want to do for the remainder of the year.
"We want to put in good performances for people to be proud of and sing about."