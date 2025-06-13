Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Stereophonics concert has forced the Giants out of their John Smith's Stadium home for Saturday's clash with Wigan Warriors.

Huddersfield will instead host the fixture in League One surroundings at the FLAIR Stadium but Robinson has called for a high-end Super League performance against the defending champions.

"Hopefully it'll be a little bit of a catalyst for us," said the Giants boss, whose team have yet to win a home match this year.

"We've always been earmarking this run of games because we knew we were getting players back and were going to have some good training to build some combinations. We're looking over the next four or five weeks to actually build.

"The John Smith's has been our home for a long time but we don't actually train there and only go there for home games. Our form there over the last few years hasn't been great.

"If we can use this as a catalyst, great stuff."

The Giants won just once in the first half of the Super League campaign – a narrow win over 12-man Hull FC at Magic Weekend in early May – and can no longer use injuries as an excuse, as Robinson himself admitted before the break for the Challenge Cup final.

It has been a painful season so far for the Giants. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Huddersfield's squad is now as strong as it has been all year, with key players enjoying some much-needed time together on the training field.

While he stressed that patience is still required, Robinson believes the Giants are in a stronger place heading into the clash with Wigan.

"You don't do a two-week pre-season or a mini-camp and results just happen automatically," said Robinson, who will make a late decision on Jacob Gagai following his return from Australia, where he attended his grandmother's funeral.

"But we feel like we're in a better position now than we have been. We're putting some good back-to-back days of training together.

Huddersfield have yet to win a home game this year. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"We want to test ourselves against the very best and Hull KR and Wigan are the two standout teams in the competition.