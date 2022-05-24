The 38-year-old has been an official for 13 years but this is his first cup final appointment as a referee, although he does have previous experience as a touch judge and video referee.

It sees Child join a select group to have refereed both major finals after taking charge of the 2017 Super League Grand Final.

“It is an honour to be appointed to referee the 2022 Betfred Challenge Cup final,” he said.

James Child will referee his first Challenge Cup final this weekend. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“The Challenge Cup is so special to many rugby league fans and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium looks to be an amazing venue for such a prestigious event.”

Johnny Roberts and Jack Smith will be touch judges, while Chris Kendall is the video referee.

Steve Ganson, the RFL’s head of match officials, said: “This is the first Challenge Cup final for James as referee and he is thoroughly deserving of the appointment after a strong start to 2022.

"James has a strong team of officials around him who we know will perform to a high level come Saturday in London."