Huddersfield Giants v Wigan Warriors OFF due to Covid - and Leeds Rhinos v St Helens under threat

Huddersfield Giants' game at John Smith's Stadium is off. (ALLAN MCKENZIE/SWPIX)

It is the first time any Super League contest has been postponed this season due to the pandemic but Huddersfield - due to host at John Smith’s Stadium - say they wanted to fulfil the fixture.

However, a joint Super League/RFL statement read: “Seven Huddersfield players have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last two days, meaning they are required to self-isolate for 10 days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Consequently, and in accordance with the RFL's Multiple Case Framework, the RFL’s Multiple Cases Group have determined that although Huddersfield’s last training session was last Wednesday (June 2), the team should not return to training until a further round of PCR testing on Friday (June 11).

[If there are any further positives then they would be considered further by the Multiple Case Group]

“The decision was reached on the basis of the number of positive cases and given the incubation period for Covid-19 of up to 14 days.

“The RFL will work with the clubs and Super League Europe on possible dates for the match to be rearranged later in the season.

“There will be further discussion regarding another of Friday’s scheduled matches, between Leeds Rhinos and St Helens, tomorrow – with Leeds currently awaiting the result of a PCR test on one of their players which could rule out a number of others through Test and Trace analysis.”

Super League has done well so far not to have any games called off because of the pandemic.

The 2020 campaign was blighted by outbreaks at numerous clubs which caused havoc with the fixture list and prompted the RFLto rule that league positions will be determined by win percentages.

They have gone with that method again this term and today’s news vindicates their decision.

The Championship match between Halifax and Sheffield Eagles in May was postponed after two Eagles players returned positive tests and five more were forced to isolate under track and trace regulations.