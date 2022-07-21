Huddersfield Giants winger Jermaine McGillvary facing up to season being over after injury verdict

The Yorkshire Post understands scans have confirmed that the experienced winger damaged his MCL in last week's defeat at St Helens.

Although the timeframe leaves McGillvary with an outside chance of returning in time for the Super League Grand Final should Huddersfield get that far, it appears as if his season is over.

The 34-year-old, who announced his international retirement last month, has scored 11 tries in 18 games this season.

Jermaine McGillvary is helped from the field at the Totally Wicked Stadium. (Picture: SWPix.com)

After the recent Magic Weekend win over Salford Red Devils, Giants head coach Ian Watson hailed the veteran's contribution to the club's resurgence.

"I spoke to Jez a few weeks back and told him his form’s outstanding," he said.

“It’s as well as I’ve seen him play for a long time. It’s not just his finishes but his work out of backfield and defence as well.”

McGillvary's injury leaves Watson without another key player at an important stage of the season.

Jermaine McGillvary goes over for a try at St James' Park. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Watson could only name a 19-man squad for Saturday's trip to Catalans Dragons with Louis Senior included following his return from a loan spell at Hull KR.