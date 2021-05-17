Hull FC 10 Catalans Dragons 27 - No winning return for KCOM crowd

Hull FC's Mahe Fonua (middle) is tackled by Catalans Dragons' Benjamin Jullien. Pictures: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

A penalty apiece from James Maloney and Arthur Mourgue sandwiched a Mahe Fonua try in a first half that saw both sides reduced to 12 players.

Maloney and home centre Carlos Tuimavave were sin-binned for professional fouls as the scores were locked at 4-4 at the break before Josh Reynolds put the hosts back ahead with their first attack of the second half.

But tries from Sam Kasiano, Mike McMeeken and a brace from Tom Davies, in addition to Maloney’s drop-goal, saw Steve McNamara’s side claim their fifth Super League win of the season.

Hull FC players for a huddle.

It had been 431 days since Hull last played a home game with fans in attendance, although that match saw head coach Lee Radford get sacked immediately after a 38-4 loss to Warrington.

The roars of ‘Old Faithful’ and ‘Come on, you Hull’ echoed around the stadium as the 5,527 supporters who were lucky enough to get tickets made their voices heard.

A sweeping move on the right saw Jake Connor arrow a pass to Fonua, who powered his way over.

But Hull did not have to wait long to regain the lead as Reynolds finished off a fine break on the right edge.

Fans back at the KCOM Stadum.

Tuimavave found space on the outside before finding Connor in support, who played in the Australian half-back to dot down unopposed for a 10-4 lead.

McNamara’s side went ahead with tries from Kasiano, McMeeken and a Maloney drop-goal before Hull finished the game with 12 men after Chris Satae was sin-binned, and Davies ran in two late tries.

Hull: Connor, Fonua, Tuimavave, Griffin, Swift, Reynolds, Sneyd, Sao, Houghton, Satae, Savelio, Ma’u, Lane. Substitutes: Cator, Fash, Johnstone, Scott.

Catalans: S. Tomkins, Davies, Whare, Langi, Yaha, Maloney, Drinkwater, Bousquet, McIlorum, J. Tomkins, Jullien, McMeeken, Garcia. Substitutes: Mourgue, Goudemand, Baitieri, Kasiano.

Referee: C Kendall (RFL).