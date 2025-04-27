To achieve success in Super League, a strong home record is essential.

There are no guarantees but the teams that make the most of familiar surroundings and partisan support are usually in the mix come the end of the year.

While it is too early to write off Hull FC's chances, there is only so long a side can rely on their away form to prop them up.

The Black and Whites have a curious record this year, claiming seven straight victories on the road without winning a game on home soil in five attempts following their latest defeat to defending champions Wigan Warriors.

Hull's cause has not been helped by a run of home fixtures against the cream of Super League.

After hosting old foes Hull KR twice in quick succession earlier this month, John Cartwright's men welcomed Wigan for a second time in 2025 and it was the same painful outcome.

In perfect conditions at an unseasonably warm MKM Stadium, the Warriors put the Airlie Birds to the sword to partially avenge last month's shock Challenge Cup defeat and send another message to their nearest rivals across the river in Hull.

The resounding win takes Matt Peet's side back to within two points of the Robins at the summit in what could be a straight shootout for the League Leaders' Shield in a repeat of last season, although Leigh Leopards – the only other team Hull have faced at home – may have something to say about that.

Wigan were too strong for their hosts on Sunday afternoon. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

After paying the price for an error-strewn performance, the Black and Whites will not get another chance to break their duck until June 13 when they host Castleford Tigers in their next game at the MKM Stadium.

With the memories of their cup humiliation still fresh, Hull would have prepared for a fast start by the Warriors.

But anticipating it and dealing with it are different challenges altogether, as the Airlie Birds quickly discovered.

Harvey Barron was bundled into touch after collecting Harry Smith's high kick and Wigan were rewarded for the extra effort.

Hull celebrate Harvey Barron's try. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Aidan Sezer and Will Pryce left Smith's grubber to each other, allowing Bevan French to capitalise with an acrobatic finish just before the dead-ball line.

Pryce was dragged into touch in another worrying sign for Hull but the full-back was the man to spark his team into life with a break through the heart of the Wigan defence.

The Warriors were caught offside at the end of the set and could not hold out the Black and Whites from the penalty, Pryce opening his account for the club with a classy finish out wide.

Sezer added the extras from the touchline but Hull were immediately on the back foot when Lewis Martin made a mess of the restart.

Will Pryce scores his first Hull try. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The winger was duly punished by the clinical visitors, Jai Field bouncing out of a tackle to score in the next set.

The Airlie Birds continued to shoot themselves in the foot with fundamental errors – Martin losing the ball after fielding a kick – but they were showing they could also hurt their opponents.

Pryce stretched the Wigan defence with another jinking run to give Sezer the chance to send over a superb cross-field kick that was brilliantly finished by a soaring Barron.

Sezer was on target from the tee to level the scores for a second time but Wigan demonstrated a champion trait by pulling clear in the closing stages of the half.

French broke the game open with a burst down the right and Hull failed to recover, Junior Nsemba proving too strong on the next play.

Hull needed to get to half-time still in touch but Wigan landed a killer blow when Jake Wardle strolled over.

Abbas Miski scores the try of the game. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Although the deficit was only 10 points, even the most ardent fans might have feared the worst against the champions in challenging conditions.

Abbas Miski produced a miraculous finish in the corner just after the restart to fuel that fear. Fans of both sides could have been forgiven for losing interest, however, during an interminable video referee review.

Hull stemmed the flow but had to throw caution to the wind in the closing stages and were hit with a sucker punch when Liam Farrell claimed Davy Litten's offload and gave French a clear 80-metre run to the line.

Nsemba took advantage of an error by Barron to complete his brace before Liam Knight saw yellow for a late hit on Smith to round off a disappointing afternoon for the Airlie Birds.

Hull FC: Pryce, Barron, Briscoe, Litten, Martin, Cust, Sezer, Ese'ese, Bourouh, Knight, Hardaker, Ashworth, Asiata. Substitutes: Chamberlain, Aydin, Balmforth, Laidlaw.

Tries: Pryce (12), Barron (24)

Goals: Sezer 2/2

Sin bin: Knight (77)

Wigan Warriors: Field, Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, French, Smith, Byrne, O'Neill, Walters, Nsemba, Farrell, Ellis. Substitutes: Thompson, Leeming, Hill, Eckersley.

Tries: French (5, 65), Field (15), Nsemba (34 74), Wardle (39), Miski (45)

Goals: Keighran 4/6, Smith 0/1