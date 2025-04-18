In a rivalry built on fury and fire, Cade Cust's moment of madness torched Hull FC's hopes of rewriting the derby narrative.

Hull KR have dominated the fixture in recent times to leave the Black and Whites in their shadow. However, Hull's improvement under John Cartwright raised the tantalising prospect of leapfrogging their foes at the top of Super League.

Unfortunately for Cartwright's side, any hope they had of ending their four-match losing streak against the Robins went up in smoke inside the opening quarter.

Cust flew into a collision with Arthur Mourgue and floored the KR full-back with a reckless shoulder to the head, drawing gasps from the travelling fans.

Referee Liam Moore duly issued a red card – the first of the Super League season in round eight – and Rovers held an advantage that often proves decisive.

Hull fought gamely with 12 men and even pulled back to within two points of their rivals midway through the second half before running out of steam.

Already forced to field makeshift second-rowers in Zak Hardaker and Ed Chamberlain, the Black and Whites could strangely feel better about their 2025 prospects despite the pain of a derby defeat.

The upshot is Hull are now three points behind the table-topping Robins at the summit after Willie Peters' side overcame a wobble to return to winning ways, while they remain without a home victory in the fixture since 2021.

Hull KR celebrate a hard-fought win. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Rovers need to be better moving forward – of that there is no question – but Good Friday was all about the two points.

Whether it was unconscious complacency or a taxing period catching up with them, KR laboured for long periods despite their man advantage.

In the end, though, they had the quality and composure to get the job done, helped by the returning Mikey Lewis, who recovered from the injury sustained in the recent Challenge Cup quarter-final won by the Robins.

Rovers were already in control before Cust's rush of blood after a typically fast start.

Cade Cust trudges off following his red card. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The Robins marched up the field from the kick-off with the help of a set restart and created an immediate opportunity, only for a slip to deny Lewis the chance to get on the end of his deft kick ahead of Will Pryce.

Hull appeared to have settled into the contest but they paid the price for switching off momentarily.

Liam Knight found himself out of position in the centres and that did not go unnoticed by Dean Hadley who sized up the situation and put Lewis on the outside of the Hull prop with a smart piece of play.

That was all the encouragement the half-back needed to burst through a hole and give Oliver Gildart a clear 40-metre run to the tryline.

Peta Hiku celebrates his first-half try. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Although Mourgue sent the conversion wide, the warning signs were there for Hull. They were struggling to contain KR's ruck speed and the visitors were making metres with ease as a result.

Cust threatened to break the game open with a burst from deep – but did so for the wrong reasons after Rovers scrambled to see off the initial threat.

Mourgue bravely claimed Pryce's grubber kick on his own line and was clattered by Cust, leaving Moore with no option but to issue the red card.

When slick handling left Joe Burgess one on one with Pryce and Peta Hiku finished the winger's offload, Hull were staring down the barrel of another heavy derby defeat.

However, the Black and Whites are nothing if not spirited under Cartwright and they dug deep to drag themselves back into the contest.

Hull suffered another setback when emergency back-rower Chamberlain succumbed to injury but they soon had hope in the shape of Ashworth's first club try.

Mikey Lewis gestures towards the crowd. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The prop was rewarded for an extra effort from Aidan Sezer's kick, sprinting through to put pressure on Jack Broadbent – who was filling in for Mourgue as he received treatment – and getting the bounce to twist his way over.

Buoyed by the lifeline, the re-energised Airlie Birds were the better team for a period. However, Rovers always carried a threat and landed another blow before half-time.

The Robins were gifted a second seven-tackle set in quick succession and after Jordan Rapana caught Lewis high, the returning Mourgue stepped off his right foot and beat tired defenders to stretch out and touch down next to the posts.

Mourgue's conversion gave KR a 12-point half-time advantage and even the loss of Tom Davies to injury could not derail them – or so it seemed.

Rovers conceded back-to-back penalties to invite Hull in and their fired-up rivals did not need a second invitation, Tom Briscoe producing a fine finish in the corner at the end of a flowing move to the right.

Pryce sent his conversion attempt wide but the Black and Whites continued to give the impression that they had the extra man.

Hull had the scent of a miraculous victory after Rapana outfoxed KR's left edge to score his first Super League try and Pryce added the extras.

The rocking Robins suffered another setback when they lost Burgess to a head injury but they steadied themselves as all good sides do.

Sensing Hull were tiring, Rovers kept the ball alive and stand-in centre James Batchelor danced his way over to settle the issue.

Fittingly in the week he announced his impending retirement, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves had the final word with an acrobatic finish after Hull failed to deal with Lewis' kick – but the game will be remembered for Cust's costly red card.

Hull FC: Pryce, Briscoe, Rapana, Litten, Martin, Cust, Sezer, Ese'ese, Bourouh, Knight, Hardaker, Chamberlain, Asiata. Substitutes: Aydin, Ashworth, Balmforth, Eseh.

Tries: Ashworth (24), Briscoe (50), Rapana (58)

Goals: Pryce 1/3

Red card: Cust (16)

Hull KR: Mourgue, Davies, Hiku, Gildart, Burgess, Lewis, May, Sue, Litten, Waerea-Hargreaves, Hadley, Batchelor, Minchella. Substitutes: Luckley, Whitbread, Broadbent, Tanginoa.

Tries: Gildart (8), Hiku (19), Mourgue (38), Batchelor (65), Waerea-Hargreaves (68)

Goals: Mourgue 3/4, Lewis 1/1