After spending the previous night dreaming of knocking Hull KR off their perch, Hull FC were served a harsh reality check in the biggest derby in a generation.

The Black and Whites have undeniably made positive strides under John Cartwright but they remain a long way behind their fierce rivals on the evidence of a one-sided Challenge Cup quarter-final tie.

Gallingly for Hull, their improvement has been overshadowed by the Robins who maintained their perfect start to the season with a ninth consecutive win.

While it was not vintage Rovers with ball in hand, they were clinical in key moments and demonstrated the steel that has raised hopes of a first major trophy in 40 years.

The Robins have not had everything their own way in the early months of the season but they continue to find solutions to problems.

A lesser side would have toiled after losing their talisman and the reigning Man of Steel.

However, an early injury to Mikey Lewis simply galvanised Willie Peters' team, with emergency half-back Jez Litten guiding Rovers into the semi-finals.

The former Hull hooker produced a sublime performance to highlight KR's growing maturity as a group.

Joe Burgess, left, and Elliot MInchella, right, celebrate in front of the travelling fans. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

In front of a vocal crowd of 20,226, KR overcame a shaky start to put their old foes to the sword.

The Robins did most of the work in the second quarter, scoring three tries to knock the stuffing out of Hull.

The Black and Whites struggled to keep up with them but showed character to limit the damage.

Not for the first time this year, the Robins made light work of their nearest challengers on the Super League ladder.

Jez Litten, second right, was outstanding as a replacement for Mikey Lewis. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

It will get harder for Rovers the closer they get to silverware but it will take a good side to stop Peters' well-oiled machine in the Challenge Cup.

Hull remain without a home win in the derby since 2021 – and this one will sting.

A clash between the top two in Super League, the first Challenge Cup derby between the rivals since 1986 was meant to be different. However, it followed the pattern of previous meetings.

The early intensity did not disappoint but the occasion got to even the most seasoned professionals, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Jordan Rapana and Aidan Sezer among those to come up with uncharacteristic mistakes.

Tom Davies dives over to score. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Rapana threatened to find a way through KR's right edge with a show and go before another unforced error – this time by Jack Broadbent – gave Hull a set on the visiting tryline.

However, a knock-on by Rapana let the Robins off the hook to continue the theme of the opening quarter.

The sight of Lewis hobbling off drew contrasting reactions from the two sets of supporters but Rovers shrugged off the setback to take a firm grip on the cup tie after rediscovering their early-season composure.

Litten missed a long-range penalty following a high tackle by Ed Chamberlain before Kelepi Tanginoa served a warning with a rampaging run on the last tackle from the drop-out.

Although it was still scoreless, the Robins were into their work and had some momentum behind them for the first time.

Fittingly, it was an error that opened the door for the visitors. Sezer made a mess of a play-the-ball just inside his own half and he was punished as Rovers nailed their execution, moving the ball through the hands with slick passing to give Tom Davies the chance to dive over in the corner.

The bragging rights went to the Hull KR fans. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

When Litten nailed his touchline conversion, KR had the impetus and were always going to be difficult to stop.

Hull's backs were against the wall and they could not stem the tide, not helped by a slice of misfortune at the end of the next set.

Tyrone May's towering kick bounced perfectly for Joe Burgess and he stepped past Rapana and Lewis Martin to score under the posts.

In the blink of an eye, the Robins had a 12-0 lead and were never likely to be caught based on their defensive record in 2025.

Hull have prided themselves on hanging in games but this was a different challenge altogether against their rampant rivals.

KR had one foot in the semi-finals before half-time after scoring a classy third try.

The outstanding Michael McIlorum outfoxed the markers with good deception and Peta Hiku demonstrated his power and skill to give Sam Luckley the chance to put Broadbent over.

Hull pulled off a comeback for the ages at Wigan Warriors in the previous round but the writing was on the wall.

One break aside from the otherwise quiet Will Pryce, who was thrown straight in following his arrival on Wednesday, the Black and Whites failed to issue anything in the way of a response before half-time.

Hull needed to score first after the interval but the break did nothing to halt KR's momentum.

Burgess crossed for his second at the end of another slick move before Litten cruised over out wide to the delight of the crowing visiting supporters packed in behind the posts.

Hull were staring down the barrel of another humiliating home derby defeat at 30-0 but they dug deep to restore lost pride.

After Martin crossed from Rapana's floated pass, prolific prop Herman Ese'ese powered his way over for his fifth try in five games to give the home fans another reason to cheer.

If there were any KR supporters sitting uncomfortably, Litten calmed their nerves with a penalty.

May had a try ruled out for a knock-on by Davies before Burgess was denied a hat-trick after the officials spotted an obstruction.

Zak Hardaker had the final word with a solo try just before the full-time hooter but the afternoon belonged to the Robins, who underlined why they are the favourites to lift the cup.

Hull FC: Rapana, Briscoe, Hardaker, Litten, Martin, Pryce, Sezer, Ese'ese, Bourouh, Knight, Chamberlain, Lane, Asiata. Substitutes: Aydin, Ashworth, Moy, Eseh.

Tries: Martin (53), Ese'ese (56), Hardaker (80)

Goals: Pryce 2/3

Hull KR: Broadbent, Davies, Hiku, Gildart, Burgess, Lewis, May, Sue, McIlorum, Waerea-Hargreaves, Hadley, Tanginoa, Minchella. Substitutes: Litten, Luckley, Whitbread, Brown.

Tries: Davies (24), Burgess (26, 44), Broadbent (36), Litten (50)

Goals: Litten 6/7