Hull FC 16 Leeds Rhinos 62: Ash Handley scores five tries as Rohan Smith's side storm to dominant win

It has been a frustrating season for Leeds, who have endured poor form, inconsistencies in their line-up and a change of coach so far this year.

However, with a fully fit spine, they looked impressive in attack, particularly in the second half, blitzing Hull with seven tries after the break and 11 in total to send the hosts crashing to their fourth straight defeat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ash Handley helped himself to five tries, including a second-half hat-trick as a tightly fought, end-to-end first half was soon eclipsed by an alarmingly one-sided second in which Hull had no answer to the Leeds onslaught.

RESULT: Hull FC 16-62 Leeds Rhinos. Picture: Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

It was a landslide that few would have seen coming. The Airlie Birds had cut the gap to just six points 10 minutes after the break, but from there the superior speed and guile from the Rhinos was far too much to handle.

The Leeds spine of Aidan Sezer, Blake Austin, Kruise Leeming and Richie Myler pulled the strings effectively to open up Hull time and time again, and, on the back of that performance, there are plenty of reasons for the Rhinos to be looking up the table, while Brett Hodgson’s side are left looking over their shoulder.

It was the heaviest defeat of Hodgson’s tenure at the club so far and the hosts will have to learn some harsh lessons quickly if they are to bounce back, with an all-important derby clash against Hull KR up next week at the Magic Weekend.

The visitors started well with two quick tries from Mikolaj Oledzki and Handley before Hull worked their way back into the game on the back of an intercept from Darnell McIntosh and a Danny Houghton try.

RESULT: Hull FC 16-62 Leeds Rhinos. Picture: Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

Handley then grabbed his second and, when Leeming raced over on the next set, the visitors took a 12-point advantage into half-time.

Chris Satae crashed over to give the home side a chance early in the second half, but that was as good as it got as Leeds moved clear with four tries in 10 minutes. Leeming grabbed his second before Myler, Liam Sutcliffe and David Fusitu’a got on the score sheet without Hull touching the ball.