Hull FC 16 Wakefield Trinity 10: Hosts enjoy home comforts at long last to boost play-off hopes
The Black and Whites finally gave their fans something to cheer with a gritty, much-needed victory that breathes life into their play-off push.
For a side that had lost its grip on its own backyard, this was more than just two points – it was a reminder of what home advantage truly means and a possible turning point in their season.
John Cartwright's side are unrecognisable from the team that shared the wooden spoon with London Broncos last year but their record at the MKM Stadium was a millstone around their neck.
Now they have broken that hoodoo, they can look forward to the final nine rounds with confidence.
Hull had to do it the hard way after hampering themselves with fundamental errors in the first half to continue a recent theme.
However, Trinity failed to take full advantage despite Max Jowitt's 10-point haul and they paid a heavy price after the interval.
Experienced pair Zak Hardaker and Jordan Rapana crossed to level the scores before rising star Lewis Martin settled the issue.
Hull showed all the gritty traits that have underpinned their resurgence – but, crucially, they now have a home win to show for it.
The upshot is that the Airlie Birds have moved above Wakefield and back into the top six.
While a one-point deficit is far from insurmountable, Trinity must improve on a lacklustre second-half showing to get back on track.
Wakefield will look back on this game as a missed opportunity after dominating the opening 40 minutes.
Both teams came to play in sultry conditions but the result was a comedy of errors, with Hull pair Cade Cust and Amir Bourouh the chief culprits.
The one time the hosts held onto the ball and got within range, Harvey Barron put a foot in touch in the act of scoring.
The sloppy Airlie Birds spent much of the first period in their own half but showcased their defensive steel to stay in the fight – initially at least.
After Jowitt got the scoreboard ticking with two penalties, the full-back backed up a break by young hooker Harvey Smith to score under the posts and then added the extras to give Trinity a commanding lead.
Smith's dazzling break was the highlight of an otherwise forgettable first half.
To make matters worse for Hull, they lost Ed Chamberlain to a concussion before the interval to deplete Cartwright's bench options.
The Black and Whites tidied up their game and belatedly settled into the contest once the action resumed, aided by Wakefield's ill-discipline.
Trinity eventually buckled in soft fashion, Hardaker forcing his way over from acting-half with the help of a dummy to give Jack Charles the chance to reduce the deficit to four points from the tee.
Hull were suddenly running with purpose and Trinity struggled to stem the tide.
But for a juggle by Sam Eseh following a break from Jed Cartwright, the Airlie Birds would have gone back to back.
Hull, who also lost Bourouh to a head knock, stayed on the front foot and got the second try their play merited when Jayden Myers – making his first start standing in for the injured Tom Johnstone – dropped Aidan Sezer's cross-field kick and Rapana dummied his way over in the next set to level the scores.
Charles failed to add the extras but the momentum was with the hosts and there was a sense of inevitability about what happened next, Martin producing a strong finish in the corner to give Hull the lead for the first time.
When Charles slotted a nerveless conversion, the Airlie Birds were on the brink of a precious win.
Wakefield had 12 minutes to issue a response but they were kept at arm's length by their determined hosts as they finally got off the mark at home.
Hull FC: Hardaker, Barron, Rapana, Litten, Martin, Cust, Sezer, Ese'ese, Bourouh, Knight, Cartwright, Chamberlain, Aydin. Substitutes: Ashworth, Fash, Charles, Eseh.
Tries: Hardaker (55), Rapana (61), Martin (67)
Goals: Charles 2/3
Wakefield Trinity: Rourke, Walmsley, Hall, Scott, Myers, Jowitt, Lino, McMeeken, Hood, Hamlin-Uele, Griffin, Vagana, Pitts. Substitutes: Nikotemo, Doyle, Smith, Faatili.
Tries: Jowitt (36)
Goals: Jowitt 3/3
Referee: James Vella.
