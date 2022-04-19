Winners: Jordan Johnstone of Hull FC celebrates the late winning try of team-mate Manu Ma'u against Warrington Wolves. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com

The sides traded two tries apiece to go into the break locked up at 12-12 and a keenly-contested second half looked to have been going Warrington’s way with a second try to Matty Ashton inside the final 10 minutes, but Manu Ma’u crashed over for the hosts three minutes from time to steal the win for Hull.

This ended a two-game losing streak for the Black and Whites, who were desperate to bounce back after a disappointing derby defeat, and the Hull boss was both relieved and proud after the game.

He said: “There was a lot of grit and determination from us.

All smiles: Hull coach Brett Hodgson and captain Luke Gale celebrate after their win over Warrington. Picture: Will Palmer/SWpix.com

“I would have been worried over the last few games if we hadn’t had effort, but we’ve had effort in spades and today was purely built on mental resilience and continuing to turn up.

“It was tough today to back up after such an emotional game last week but to bounce back like we did was really pleasing.”

Hull, after struggling to score points in recent weeks, produced three well-taken tries from Jamie Shaul and Brad Fash - before Ma’u’s winner - to earn a hard-fought win and Hodgson hopes they use this performance as a platform to keep improving.

“We have to bring that every week,” he said.

“We’re not a side that can turn up and score points and win early, we have to build and put the opposition under mental and physical fatigue, which we did today and that’s possibly why we scored in the last five minutes as well.

“Every game you’ll have opportunities you don’t quite take but there was something about the players being willing to do it for the full 80 minutes today and that’s really pleasing for us.”

Warrington came from behind twice in the first half and fought hard in a real arm wrestle to take the lead late in the contest, but were ultimately left ruing Ma’u’s late score, which was eventually awarded by the video referee.

Wire coach Daryl Powell was similarly happy with his players’ attitude and effort but was ultimately disappointed and frustrated by the end result.

He said: “I’m disappointed that we lost and I thought it was a tough call at the end there.

“I think we’re guessing there whether tries have been scored and I don’t think it’s a good way for professional sport to make decisions, but it is what it is.”

Hull: Connor, Shaul, Tuimavave, Wynne, McIntosh, Lovodua, Gale, Sao, Johnstone, Bowden, Ma’u, Lane, Fash. Replacements: Brown, Evans, Satae, Vulikijapani.

Warrington: Thewlis, Charnley, Mata’utia, King, Ashton, Widdop, Ratchford, Mulhern, D. Clark, Cooper, Currie, Hughes, J. Clark. Replacements: Philbin, Bullock, Walker, Longstaff.