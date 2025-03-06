A few short months ago, the idea that Hull FC would play a full part in a humdinger against one of Super League's form sides in front of an engaged MKM Stadium crowd would have been fanciful at best.

The Black and Whites won just three games in 2024 to continue their slide down the competition and were in a desperate state.

It is early days under John Cartwright but Hull are unrecognisable from the team that rolled over all too often in the past.

Cartwright's side had every reason to lose a dramatic clash with in-form Leigh Leopards, whether it was the contentious calls that went against them or the away side's golden-point dominance, yet they somehow found a way to take a share of the spoils.

The players and fans were spent by the time referee Tom Grant, an unpopular figure in these parts, called time on a breathless contest at 10.24pm.

Such was the entertainment provided by the two teams, the weary supporters on the terraces were left wanting more.

That is a testament to the early work done by Cartwright in uniting a broken club.

Hull have an edge to them that was sorely lacking in previous seasons and finally look like a team again.

Hull celebrate Harvey Barron's try. (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Both sides deserved a point but the Black and Whites could have won it at the end of normal time, Aidan Sezer hitting the post after Lewis Martin had levelled the scores with little over 90 seconds remaining.

Sezer had earlier been sin-binned during a period that also saw Jordan Rapana yellow-carded, yet Hull found a way to ride out the storm.

There was a bit of everything in an early contender for game of the season but the upshot is that the MKM Stadium faithful have a team to get behind after years of misery.

The first clash between the sides since Hull raided Leigh for some of their top talent always promised to be a spicy affair and it did not disappoint.

John Cartwright is getting a tune out of Hull. (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

All eyes were on John Asiata following his acrimonious departure from Leigh Sports Village but the fireworks went off elsewhere in a tetchy first half.

Asiata – Leigh's captain when they won the Challenge Cup in 2023 – rose to the challenge against his former club, helping to lay on the opening try with a smart piece of play.

The loose forward managed to get a late offload away with his old side already thinking about the next play and that gave Cade Cust the time to put Jed Cartwright over with a nice delayed pass.

Sezer hit the post with his conversion attempt and Gareth O'Brien followed suit after Tesi Niu demonstrated his power to finish Andrew Badrock's break.

AIdan Sezer and Jordan Rapana show their frustration following their yellow cards. (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Hull were in the arm wrestle before losing their discipline to hand the initiative to their visitors.

O'Brien helped himself to two points from in front after Sezer caught David Armstrong high on a last-tackle play and saw yellow.

After Logan Moy dropped a high kick from O'Brien and Cartwright gave away a penalty for a late hit, Armstrong was on the receiving end of another high shot in an incident that cost Rapana 10 minutes.

Leigh took advantage to score out wide through Umyla Hanley but Hull limited the damage to stay in the contest and demonstrate their early progress under Cartwright Snr.

The Australian joined in the protests when Jack Hughes avoided a card for a high tackle and the mood of the locals did not improve after an alleged crusher tackle was only put on report.

Hull showed shrewd game management to slow down the clock following the award of a penalty for a ball steal, Jordan Lane stepping up to kick just the second goal of his career.

Jed Cartwright dives over to score. (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Sezer and Rapana returned to find their team only six points behind and in the fight.

Debutant Liam Knight brought energy and aggression from the bench and the Black and Whites continued to probe after the interval.

Leigh lost O'Brien to a head knock in the early stages of the second half and Hull were sensing a statement win when Harvey Barron got the perfect bounce to finish Sezer's cross-field kick and the captain stepped up to add the extras.

The Black and Whites suffered a setback after seeing Armstrong race over out wide but back they came again, Herman Ese'ese taking Asiata's short ball to steam over next to the posts.

When Armstrong finished a two-on-one out wide to punish Barron for an error in yardage, it looked like a bridge too far for Hull.

But an error invited Cartwright's unyielding side back in and they eventually found a way through.

After Rapana lost the ball going for the corner, Sezer forced a drop-out with a well-weighted kick and Martin produced a flying finish in the corner to set up the chance for Hull to win it in normal time.

Sezer suffered the agony of watching his touchline conversion hit the upright and the drama continued when former Leigh winger Tom Briscoe was adjudged to have taken the ball into touch from the restart.

It was another controversial call that went against Hull but rather than feel sorry for themselves, they found a way to repel set after set.

Lachlan Lam failed with two drop-goal attempts and when Briscoe wrapped him up on a frenetic final play of the match, the rivals had to shake hands on a thrilling draw.

Hull FC: Moy, Barron, Briscoe, Rapana, Martin, Cust, Sezer, Ese'ese, Bourouh, Aydin, Cartwright, Lane, Asiata. Substitutes: Ashworth, Fash, Hutchinson, Knight.

Tries: Cartwright (9), Barron (52), Ese'ese (60), Martin (79)

Goals: Sezer 2/4, Lane 1/1

Sin bin: Sezer (21), Rapana (25)

Leigh Leopards: Armstrong, Brand, Niu, Hanley, Hodgson, O'Brien, Lam, Trout, Ipape, Hughes, Badrock, O'Neill, Liu. Substitutes: Brogan, Tuitavake, Davis, Dwyer.

Tries: Niu (13), Hanley (26), Armstrong (55, 67)

Goals: O'Brien 2/3, Hodgson 1/1, Lam 0/1