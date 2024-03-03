That it took Morgan Smith's late try to see off a plucky London Broncos will matter little to Tony Smith after seeing his team get off the mark in 2024.

It was not pretty by any means but the Black and Whites eventually got the job done in the absence of 13 players through injury and suspension.

With time ticking away, London were on the brink of a memorable win thanks to a lung-busting effort from Hull-born centre Robbie Storey.

Written off as this season's whipping boys, the Broncos showed they are not going to die wondering during their brief stay in Super League.

London scored four tries from kicks but were left to rue a wayward goalkicking performance from Oli Leyland as their wait for a first win goes on.

There was no sign of the drama to come when Hull went into half-time with a 16-4 lead thanks to tries from Nick Staveley, loanee Matty Russell and Lewis Martin.

Nu Brown went over for his first Hull try midway through the second half but it took Morgan Smith's intervention 90 seconds from time to deny his old club and avert a disastrous result for his new employers.

Hull show their relief after Morgan Smith's winning try. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

While he will take heart from the spirit shown by his team, Tony Smith will know a huge improvement is required to worry Super League's established clubs.

Smith could point to a lengthy list of absentees after damaging defeats to Hull KR and Warrington Wolves – and there was an early injury scare when Jayden Okunbor was forced off for a HIA.

London, who like Hull were heavily depleted, lost Dean Parata – the competition's top tackler in the first two rounds – to a head injury themselves in the opening exchanges.

Carlos Tuimavave had a try correctly chalked off for a knock-on by Okunbor before former Batley Bulldogs half-back James Meadows put his stamp on the game.

London gave as good as they got in an entertaining contest. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

After outfoxing Hull full-back Jack Walker with a clever 40/20, the half-back finished a set move to open the scoring.

The Broncos appeared set to work the short side on the last tackle but Jack Campagnolo instead kicked back inside with the outside of his boot and Meadows raced through to touch down.

After speaking in the build-up about toughening up from setbacks, Tony Smith would have been pleased with Hull's response.

It took his side just four minutes to wipe out London's advantage through Staveley.

Nick Staveley is congratulated after scoring his first Super League try. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Jack Ashworth got the Broncos scrambling with a strong carry and Staveley overpowered Leyland on the next play to open his account at the top level.

Darnell McIntosh's conversion nudged the hosts ahead and calmed the early anxiety in the home camp.

Morgan Smith went close from his own kick and Storey claimed a Walker offload on the London line as the Black and Whites turned the screw.

The Broncos were digging deep but there were signs that they were tiring, something that did not go unnoticed by Hull.

The home team kept London moving with a series of offloads and Russell took advantage of tired defensive efforts to race through on the angle.

Okunbor got the green light to return after passing his HIA and found his team with the game in their grasp.

Lewis Martin celebrates scoring a try. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The momentum began to swing after Russell was sin-binned for a high shot on Leyland as the London full-back threatened to score.

Jordan Williams had a try chalked off for obstruction before the Broncos were hit with a sucker punch on the stroke of half-time.

Leyland was guilty of throwing an ill-advised pass 30 metres from the Hull line and could only watch as Martin demonstrated his blistering pace to finish.

McIntosh could not add the extras but Hull were in control at the break.

The Black and Whites appeared set to move out of sight when Walker broke from deep shortly after the restart, only for his pass to Brown to be ruled forward.

The reprieve sparked London into life as they came storming back.

Lee Kershaw finished a neat grubber from Meadows and Leyland added his first goal of the afternoon with the help of the crossbar before former Hull man Hakim Miloudi outjumped Russell to claim Campagnolo's cross-field kick and touch down.

Leyland failed to improve Miloudi's try but the Broncos had Hull worried.

Brown settled the home side's nerves when he backed up a break by Ligi Sao to finish under the posts.

But back came the Broncos with the help of a mix-up between Walker and Ashworth from the restart.

London set up camp on the Hull line and unlocked the home defence with another kick, Leyland dabbing through for Miloudi to score his second.

Leyland sliced his conversion attempt to continue a poor day from the tee and give Hull a four-point advantage heading into the final quarter.

Jack Charles was introduced for his debut as a replacement for a concussed Jordan Lane in something of a baptism of fire for the young half-back with Hull hanging on.

Martin bombed a chance to put daylight between the sides when he lost the ball with the tryline begging – and the youngster was made to pay by Storey.

Sensing an opportunity to put the game to bed, Sao threw an offload inside the London 20 that was pouched by Storey who showed a clean pair of heels to beat Walker to the corner.

When Leyland converted from the touchline against the odds, Hull were staring down the barrel of an embarrassing defeat.

But Smith came to the rescue after bouncing out of tired tackles to score under the posts and spark jubilant scenes from the relieved hosts.

Hull FC: Walker, Russell, McIntosh, Tuimavave, Martin, Smith, N Brown, Ashworth, Houghton, Sao, Okunbor, Staveley, Lane. Substitutes: J Brown, Severs, Charles, Bullock.

Tries: Staveley (18), Russell (30), Martin (38), N Brown (56), Smith (79)

Goals: McIntosh 4/5

Sin bin: Russell (34)

London Broncos: O Leyland, Kershaw, Storey, Bassett, Miloudi, Campagnolo, Meadows, Butler, Davies, Kennedy, Lovell, Jones, Parata. Substitutes: Macani, Stock, Williams, Rogers.

Tries: Meadows (14), Kershaw (43), Miloudi (51, 60), Storey (74)

Goals: Leyland 2/5