HULL FC’s interim head coach Simon Grix was disappointed with the manner of his side’s heavy defeat at home to St Helens – citing poor decision-making by his players.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis Dodd and Jake Burns scored two tries each and further scores from Tommy Makinson, Daryl Clark, Matt Whitley and Agnatius Paasi halted Saints’ five-game losing streak to ease the pressure on head coach Paul Wellens.

Saints’ losing run included a 46-4 thrashing at Leigh last week and despite missing England trio Jack Welsby, Jonny Lomax and Mark Percival, they were far too strong for depleted Hull, who crashed to their 17th defeat of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull, without 10 injured players, plus the suspended Ligi Sao, who was sent off in last week’s 24-16 defeat at Catalans Dragons, struck through a late consolation try through Jack Walker, who raced on to Jake Trueman’s grubber kick to half-hearted cheers from home fans, Jordan Lane adding the extras.

NO WAY THROUGH: Hull FC's Tom Briscoe is tackled by St Helens' Moses Mbye and other Saints players on a tough day for the hosts at the MKM Stadium. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“I thought the scoreline blew out disappointingly,” said Grix. “We were obviously deserved losers, but 30 minutes, to be 0-0 and to get a hiding like that is disappointing.

“Their pack, the physical element of the game, was just too much for us, but it’s disappointing with the collapse element.

“I don’t think they threw the towel in effort-wise, we just made some really poor choices, poor contacts and the game just got away from us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wellens was relieved to see his team end their frustrating run of form, one which has seen them slip off the pace at the top from Warrington Wolves, Hull KR and Wigan Warriors, slipping to fifth in the standings below Salford Red Devils.

“We’ve stopped a losing run, I think that’s important,” said Wellens. “But by no means are we sat here now thinking we’re the finished article.

“We’ve got a lot of improvement in us and we’re going to have to get better.

"The challenges down the track that we’re looking at are going to be tough, very tough.